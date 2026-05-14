Falcons round out 2026 draft class signings with historic Avieon Terrell deal

It was kismet that Avieon Terrell fell into the Atlanta Falcons' grasp with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only did the Falcons need help at cornerback, but they paired Terrell with his brother, A.J., in the defensive backfield. It's a family affair in Atlanta.

After an ill-fated decision by Terry Fontenot to dish this year's first-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams for James Pearce Jr., Ian Cunnignham somewhat saved the day. Terrell was an undisputed Day 1 talent, and the Falcons nabbed him in the middle of the Round 2 due to some minor injury concerns.

Avieon Terrell is the crown jewel of the Dirty Birds' draft class, and for good reason. But he was one of only two rookies the Falcons hadn't signed to their rookie deals. Until Thursday, when the Clemson product inked a historic contract to round out Cunningham's inaugural crop of rookies in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons make Avieon Terrell lowest-ever drafted player to sign fully-guaranteed rookie deal

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NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Thursday afternoon that Terrell finally came to terms with the Falcons' front office. But here's the kicker: He got a fully-guaranteed deal, which is rare for any NFL player, but especially a second-round draft pick.

In fact, Rapoport noted that a bit of history was made with this deal, as Terrell becomes the lowest pick in league history (No. 48 overall) to receive a fully-guaranteed deal. That is not only a great feat for the young player, but a sign of just how much Atlanta believes in his abilities.

Terrell's agent, David Mulugheta, is a thorn in the side of many NFL front offices (just ask our friends at The Landry Hat). But Mulugheta's job is simply to get an ownership group or set of executives to see the true talent in a player or his long-term upside. Terrell has both of those in spades.

Make no mistake, however: Terrell is effectively being treated like a first-rounder because, although taken on Day 2, he was the Falcons' first selection of the draft. But with that treatment comes expectations and living under a microscope, which can be difficult for a young player.

Luckily for Terrell, he has a great resource in his older brother to lean on. A.J. Terrell dealt with similar pressure as a first-rounder coming out of Clemson, but he has exceeded expectations at every turn. He should be able to get through to his younger brother and help him ascend as a pro.

Between the $10.3 million now guaranteed to Avieon, and the $57 million in career earnings, plus $65.8 million guaranteed, on A.J.'s current contract, the Terrell family is faring just fine, financially speaking. Now, it's time for that money to turn into wins, as much as two corners can control that.