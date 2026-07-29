Falcons waste no time finding Trevor Siemian replacement in fellow journeyman

Before ever taking a snap in training camp, the Atlanta Falcons made a big move that'll certainly shake up their quarterback room. In a pre-camp stunner, they released expected QB3 Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury designation after he re-aggravated the calf injury that kept him out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

However, Kevin Stefanski had a plan in place, and the Falcons wasted no time replacing Siemian's veteran presence within the QB room. With both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa dealing with injury, it would be foolish to not bring in a veteran to take snaps alongside Jack Strand under center.

But instead of scrambling for options, Atlanta has already found the guy they're going to bring in. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons signed Cooper Rush about 15 minutes before their first practice was slated to kick off, and now the competition for the QB3 position is back in full force.

The Atlanta Falcons are signing Cooper Rush in place of Trevor Siemian

Rush has spent the vast majority of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, having two different stints with them from 2017-2019 and 2020-2024. However, he spent 2025 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he backed up former MVP Lamar Jackson while he was on the shelf due to a hamstring injury.

In four appearances with Baltimore last season, the 32-year-old made two starts, but they weren't pretty. In a 44-10 loss in Week 5, he threw three interceptions and no touchdowns and was benched for Tyler Huntley in Week 6--leading to him being named the Ravens' QB3 once Lamar returned.

Across nine NFL seasons, Rush has made 38 career appearances, including 16 starts. Half of those came in relief of Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in 2024, where he fared pretty well. but now his sole goal is to compete with Strand the rest of the summer to decide who will be Atlanta's third-stringer.

The undrafted rookie has made waves this summer, but his game still requires refinement. If the Dirty Birds want to go with the more established option (like if Siemian was still on the roster), that would be Cooper Rush. And while he isn't glamorous, he would only see the field if Penix and Tua are both hurt.

The undrafted free agent from Central Michigan could also be a good mentor for Strand, but all the Falcons are really asking for him is to provide some veteran leadership to the QB room. He's the oldest person in the room, and having someone with his experience will be beneficial in training camp--especially in place of Trevor Siemian.