Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa have more in common than Falcons fans think

A recent assessment from Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon highlighted the biggest obstacle facing every projected starting quarterback entering the 2026 season. And since the Atlanta Falcons haven't named a starter between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, he mentioned both of them.

For most QBs, his answer involved scheme changes, roster concerns, or personal development. For the Falcons’ quarterback room, the answer was more… unusual. Gagnon named the biggest obstacle facing Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa is simple: injuries and each other. The same obstacle for them both.

"This one's simple, regardless of who takes the lead in the battle to start," Gagnon wrote. "Tagovailoa has a scary history with concussions and has missed decent chunks of four of the last five seasons, while the injury-prone Penix is coming off the third knee reconstruction of his football career at the age of 26. "

It's an interesting evaluation for sure, but it's hard for Falcons fans to argue with the logic.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are facing the same career obstacles

Tua Tagovailoa arrives in Atlanta carrying a lengthy injury history that has defined much of his NFL career… Concussions have repeatedly interrupted his seasons, and durability questions continue to follow him despite his high-level play when healthy.

Michael Penix Jr.’s medical concerns are different but equally significant. The former first round pick is working his way back from yet another major knee injury after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2025. It marked the third major knee reconstruction since the start of college and once again put his development on hold.

Those injury concerns alone would make either quarterback a risky long-term answer. Combined with the fact that they are competing for the same job, they have become each other's greatest obstacle. It's almost freaky how much they have in common.

The pressure is especially intense for Penix because after entering the NFL as a top-10 pick in the 2024 Draft, the 26-year-old has never been able to establish consistent momentum due to injuries as well as inconsistency on the field. Through two NFL seasons, he has made only 12 career starts.

If he wins the job and plays well, Atlanta's long term plans become much clearer. But if he loses the competition or struggles when given opportunities, difficult questions about his future could quickly emerge.

Here’s the thing with Tua. At worst, he gives the Falcons one of the NFL's most experienced backup QBs. But at best, he wins the starting job and saves his career in an elite Atlanta offense featuring Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and one of the league's more stable offensive lines.

Still, the message is clear. Other than staying on the field, the biggest obstacle standing in front of Penix is Tagovailoa and vice versa. And that's why Falcons fans have been so divided between them.

As training camp nears, Atlanta's quarterback battle is no longer just simply about who is named QB1. Rather, it’s about which player can stay healthy, seize the opportunity, and prove to both the franchise and the fanbase they deserve to be the Falcons' long-term answer under center.