Falcons’ way-too-early 2027 first-round pick feels inevitable after the 2026 Draft

After a quiet weekend during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons picked the perfect draft to start stockpiling draft picks for. The 2027 NFL Draft is on pace to be absolutely generational. The talent at the top of the draft, especially at the quarterback position, already has teams foaming at the mouth.

You have Arch Manning and Dante Moore at the top, but Jeremiah Smith is a generational WR talent. All over the board there are franchise-altering talents NFL scouting departments are directing their attention to even though the 2026 Draft is newly in the books and it's early to be thinking about 2027.

However, that didn't stop Nicholas Rome of Saturday Blitz from cooking up a way-too-early 2027 mock draft in which he had the Falcons going an interesting direction. With the 10th pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Rome had Atlanta selecting South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers to be their new franchise QB.

"It's hard to see the Falcons having a great season with a quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. ," Rome wrote. "Kevin Stefanski will likely get to pick his franchise QB in 2027, and LaNorris Sellers could finally give him promising QB play. Coming into the 2025 season, LaNorris Sellers had a chance to be the 1st Overall Pick, but the year was a mess for South Carolina. The 2026 season should allow Sellers to bounce back, and his athletic profile alone will likely lead to him being a 1st Round pick."

Falcons come away with new franchise QB in way-too-early 2027 mock draft

Sellers is one of the more pore polarizing QBs set to enter the 2027 draft. In 2024, he was sensational, leading the Gamecocks to a 9-3 season after totaling 25 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. So entering the 2025 season, the 20-year-old was looked at as a top QB prospect.

However, instead of building on his elite 2024 campaign, he took a step in the wrong direction. Not only did South Carolina drop to 4-8, Sellers' production dropped off in every area. His completion percentage decreased, he threw less touchdowns, and he threw more interceptions than in 2024.

For that reason, he opted to stay in college for another season and hope he could re-capture his 2024 form. Odds are he would've been a top-50 pick had he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft off of his tools alone, but he needs another quality college season of to confirm his status as a Day 1 lock, and he could do just that with a new OC in Kendal Briles.

At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Sellers has the size, the arm talent, and the mobility to thrive in the NFL. With his tools, letting develop in a Kevin Stefanski offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Zachariah Branch at his disposal would be a genuine nightmare for the rest of the league.

Rome noted that the Dirty Birds are in QB purgatory, which we have discussed plenty this offseason. Michael Penix Jr.. is coming off of another serious injury, and even when healthy has yet to prove himself as a quality starter and Tua Tagovailoa is a one-year flier, so why not roll the dice on Sellers if they both struggle?

After using the 2026 draft to continue laying the foundation for the future with guys like Branch and Avieon Terrell, setting a franchise QB up with this nucleus around him is bound to be a recipe for success--especially one with the upside of a LaNorris Sellers.