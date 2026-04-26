Ian Cunningham's first Falcons draft just revealed crystal-clear new blueprint

Under former general manager Terry Fontenot, the Atlanta Falcons were known for making surprising moves in the first round of the NFL Draft. In fact, his gambles in his last two drafts in charge were part of what got him fired.

His replacement, Ian Cunningham, was a bit less controversial in his first draft in charge. Without a first-round pick, he focused his resources on building out the roster by addressing areas of need. His draft strategy in 2026 gives fans key insight into what his priorities may be going forward.

Ian Cunningham's Falcons draft priorities are crystal clear as first class is finalized

Let the value come to you

Each of the Falcons' first two selections in this draft was a significant value pick. Cornerback Aveion Terrell ranked 21st on the consensus big board, and Atlanta got him at No. 48 overall. Similarly, Cunningham picked up wide receiver Zachariah Branch (60th on the consensus board) after he slid to No. 79.

Two NFL teams are known for consistently employing this strategy: The Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens. Cunningham has experience in both of those buildings. Early on, it seems like he'll wait for highly-ranked players to fall to the Falcons.

Red flags? What red flags?

Terrell and Branch were both available for Atlanta for a reason. Both players had red flags that caused other teams to leave them on the board. Terrell's 4.6-second 40-yard dash caused concerns that he won't be able to keep up with NFL receivers down the field. The Falcons let the film do the talking in their evaluation of the Clemson product.

Branch's red flags were in an entirely different category. He was arrested under a week before the start of the draft, raising concerns among teams. While the details of the arrest eased concerns among fans, there's a chance that some franchises were unwilling to select the dynamic receiver after the incident. Clearly, the Falcons were comfortable with their evaluation of Branch, both as a person and as a player. They brought him in for a 30 visit leading up to the draft, where they would have become more familiar with him.

Size doesn't matter

The Falcons drafted multiple undersized prospects on both sides of the ball throughout the draft. Terrell and Branch are both small for their positions, but the trend continued into the later rounds. Both of the team's sixth-round picks, defensive tackle Anterio Thompson and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., lack ideal size.

Overall, Cunningham and this new Falcons regime seem to prioritize good football players, often disregarding concerns other teams may hold.