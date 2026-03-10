Tua Tagovailoa deal revealed exactly what Kevin Stefanski thinks of Michael Penix Jr.

The biggest question for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason was the quarterback situation, and now that they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Tua Tagovailoa, many of those questions have been silenced. But Kevin Stefanski knew that this move would come with questions about Michael Penix Jr.

Many people in NFL circles are convinced that this is the Falcons finding their replacement for Penix, but that frankly couldn't be further from the truth. If they truly wanted to add a starter, they could've tried to spend big on Malik Willis, or added a more expensive backup like Joe Flacco or something.

They even tried to go for Kyler Murray, but he quickly shut them down in what will probably end with him signing with the Minnesota Vikings. But it's not that simple. The only reason Murray could've preferred the Vikings over the Falcons is the chance to start, something he likely won't get in Atlanta .

They only pivoted to Tua until they realized they wouldn't get the former No. 1 overall pick, and he wasn't exactly brimming with options in free agency. The Dirty Birds are clearly committed to Penix, and while it will still be an "open competition" in camp, Stefanski knows that Penix will be his starter.

Despite signing Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. is still the Falcons' starting quarterback

Whenever he's been asked about the 25-year-old, Stefanski has had nothing but glowing things to say about him, and has even assembled this coaching staff with his development in mind. He's finally set up for success for the first time in his career, so I think he'll flourish under a more competent staff.

The two-time Coach of the Year was still aware the Falcons needed to add insurance, especially given Penix's injury history and the fact he is coming off of another serious injury in 2025. So in the event that the Washington product isn't ready for Week 1, gets hurt or struggles, they have a spot starter.

The 29-year-old has led the NFL in both passing yards and completion percentage (and taken the Dolphins to the playoffs on multiple occasions), so favorable system or not, that deserves some respect. And with this little financial investment in the veteran, that is well worth it for a solid backup.

The only risk involved in signing Tagovailoa is backing up a starter with injury concerns with injury issues. Other than that, I don't know what Falcons' Twitter is getting all bent out of shape about. There is no possible way for this deal to be any lower-risk, especially when Stefanski still wants to see things through with No. 9.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up has shown flashes of being a franchise QB,; after all, he has the arm talent and the supporting cast to take a step forward in Year 3. The Falcons had every opportunity to add a stronger backup or bring in more intense competition for Penix, like Mac Jones or Flacco, and the fact that they didn't tells us everything we need to know.