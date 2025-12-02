Falcons' Week 13 loss dropped major breadcrumbs about a massive roster move

The Atlanta Falcons' Week 13 loss to the New York Jets saw the special teams unit leave a lot to be desired. They practically gifted the Jets 10 points on special teams miscues which have all but confirmed that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams needs to be fired as soon as possible.

But firing Williams is far from the only thing the Dirty Birds need to do to rectify their special teams woes. Jamal Agnew has stepped in as the return man after signing with the Falcons this offseason, but a muffed punt and several weak returns made it clear that the 30-year-old has no future in Atlanta.

While Isaiah Williams enjoyed an 83-yard kick return that set New York up in the red zone, Agnew struggled. He logged -1 punt return yards on three attempts while practice squad signing Deven Thompkins looked far superior as a kick returner, which could see him end up stealing his job.

Deven Thompkins, not Jamal Agnew should be the Falcons' return man

The former All Pro return man used to be heralded as one of the most dynamic returners in the NFL, but those days look to be firmly behind him. He missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, as reality is starting to set in for the Falcons' fans who harbored high expectations for Agnew this season.

However, the worst part about Agnew's struggles is the fact that Atlanta's receiver room is wide open and he's still not seeing the field. With Drake London, KhaDarrel Hodge, and Casey Washington inactive in the 27-24 loss, Raheem Morris and company turned to additional pass-catching options.

Deven Thompkins was elevated from the practice squad for the game, and he impressed. With over 60 kick return yards on three returns, a rushing attempt, and two receptions for 23 yards against the Jets, he made the sort of gadget player impact that Agnew should have been making this season.

Agnew has been a viable receiving option in the past, but he's been used sparingly by OC Zac Robinson. The 2017 fifth-round pick has yet to record a catch this season and even the new dynamic kickoff rules haven't helped the fact that his value has diminished across Atlanta's last few games.

Thompkins is faster, more elusive, and five years younger than Agnew, so it's no surprise that he has more juice on both offense and special teams. And even Morris was quick to throw him under the bus.

The San Diego product also muffed a punt in Week 11 against the Panthers that set them up with prime field position, and his three muffed punts this season is truly a concern. At this point, it's obvious which player has more to offer this team.