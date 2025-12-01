Raheem Morris threw Falcons' coach under the bus in desperate attempt to save his job

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of problems and one of them is kickoff coverage. They went into the week ranked 32nd in yards allowed per kick return, and that only went up after allowing an 83-yard kick return to the New York Jets.

You would think the coaching staff would take the initiative to try to fix the problem. However, that isn't the case as Raheem Morris openly admitted they are willing to give up free yards to the opposition rather than risk long returns.

“We chose to kick it out a bunch today.”



Raheem Morris said in his postgame presser that the team was intentionally kicking the ball into the end zone to prevent returns — giving the Jets the ball at the 35. That’s how little confidence he has in the coverage unit. — Joe Patrick (@JoePatrick) November 30, 2025

Despite the Jets ranking No. 1 in yards per kick return, this is still what we call giving up. They should've planned for how to avoid giving up big returns rather than just giving them the ball at the 35-yard line. So much for faith in the special teams and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

Falcons' horrible special teams confirm Marquice Williams has got to go

There have been countless reasons for the Falcons' 4-8 record in 2025, but a big one has been special teams. Whether it has been putting the ball through the uprights, returning kicks and punts, or covering kick or punts, they have been awful.

Covering kickoffs should be second nature in the NFL. As long as you keep your integrity and run down the short field, you should be good more times than not. For the Dirty Birds, they are getting out of their lanes, resulting in allowing long returns.

On Sunday, it arguably cost them the game. The Jets' offense had hardly been able to go on long, sustained drives. Handing Tyrod Taylor the ball in the redzone is asking to lose the game.

Beyond their kick coverage, they have been awful at covering punts. And they have been among the league's worst in returning kicks and punts.

They rank 32nd in yards per kick return and 30th in yards per punt return, which is in large part due to Jamal Agnew. The return man has been a terrible addition to this team and should certainly be released, especially after his brutal muffed punt that gifted the Jets a touchdown.

All in all, this kickoff rules change hasn't hurt anyone more than the Falcons. Teams have been able to expose them by kicking it in the landing zone and making the tackle short of the 25-yard-line. Then they are handed the ball at the 35, at least, when they get the ball back.

This is yet another problem in the long list of problems the Dirty Birds have. And it's become evident Williams should be fired at the same time as offensive coordinator Zac Robinson—which is hopefully sooner rather than later.