Falcons’ Week 15 win may have uncovered a breakout defender hiding in plain sight

The Atlanta Falcons' defense has enjoyed a stark turnaround from where they were at this time last season, which is giving fans excitement amid a rough season. But the main cause of that turnaround has been due to Terry Fontenot's investment in the pass rush, which has been among the best in the NFL this season.

However, the majority of the attention has shifted toward first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., since both EDGE rushers are emerging as Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunners. But the young duo are far from the only players on Atlanta's defensive line who are starting to turn heads.

While Brandon Dorlus has impressed on the interior, LaCale London is the biggest surprise in the front four. With Zach Harrison on injured reserve and Ruke Orhorhoro struggling, London has helped pick up the slack for the Dirty Birds after carving his way into a meaningful role for Ulbrich's defense.

LaCale London's emergence has been a pleasant surprise for this Falcons' defense

The 28-year-old had an incredibly unconventional journey to get to this point, but he's certainly making the most of his shot. The Western Illinois product was an undrafted free agent back in 2020, where his release by the Bears led him to an opportunity with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.

After leaving the UFL, he landed in Atlanta, but played a minimal role in 2023 before spending all of 2024 on the practice squad. He made the 53-man roster by the skin of his teeth this season, but quickly lapped Ta'Quon Graham on the depth chart, which helped him receive additional playing time.

In 10 games and two starts this season, London has quiely impressed. He has recorded 4.0 sacks, 21 combined tackles, and five tackles for loss on the year, and even managed to take down Baker Mayfield in the Falcons' 29-28 comeback victory against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Illinois native's 81.1 pass rush grade in Week 15 marked a team high, and also ranked in the NFL among all defensive linemen. That's not too shabby for a player who most Falcons fans probably didn't know of prior to the beginning of the 2025 season.

However, that doesn't change the reality. Both Harrison and Sam Roberts are on the shelf while David Onyemata has started to show signs of age this season, so it's London who has provided Dorlus with an effective running mate. And while that's exciting, it's sad he's out-performing Orhorhoro this year.