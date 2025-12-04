Longtime Falcons' fan favorite could be approaching the end of his time in Atlanta

With the Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes almost completely gone, all the attention will shift towards what will be a pivotal offseason in Atlanta. Arthur Blank could pursue a change in leadership, the quarterback situation is in flux, and improving the roster to break the playoff drought is imperative.

Whether it's Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris or a new regime calling the shots, the end goal is still the same: maximize the potential on this roster. And that doesn't just mean the Dirty Birds will only make splash signings or trades, it also means they'll consider cutting ties with some of their veterans.

One of those vets who could be on the chopping block is veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata. After signing a three-year deal with the Falcons back in 2023, the 33-year-old will be a free agent later this offseason, where it's starting to look increasingly likely he won't be in red and black next season.

David Onyemata could fall victim to a potential Falcons' regime change

Fontenot helped draft Onyemata while he served as a top assistant to Mickey Loomis in New Orleans. He was their director of pro scouting who helped Loomis stumble upon him before the Saints traded up and used fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to select the 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman.

After hitting free agency three offseasons ago, he signed a $35 million deal to reunite with Fontenot in Atlanta. But now that the fifth-year GM is back on the hot seat with Raheem Morris, it could see the team opt to invest that money elsewhere, like in a lucrative long-term extension for Bijan Robinson.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Lagos native's 70.7 PFF grade ranks 26th among all qualified defensive tackles, while his 74.4 PFF grade in Week 13 marked his third-highest of the season. However, his snap share has only increased as of late due to an influx of injuries on the defensive line.

With Zach Harrison on IR, Onyemata has been seeing a higher snap share, but his 33 defensive snaps in the loss were his lowest total since Week 4. Brandon Dorlus has been the anchor on the interior for Atlanta, Ruke Orhorhoro and LaCale London have been starting to eat into his playing time lately.

In 12 starts this year, the University of Manitoba product has 43 total tackles, a sack, and five tackles for loss as one of the most trusted leaders for Jeff Ulbrich's defense. But the influx of defensive line talent, the fact he was a popular trade candidate earlier this season, and a potential regime change is enough evidence to suggest the Falcons could let him walk without a fight.