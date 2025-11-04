Falcons would be foolish not to consider buy-low move for disappointing draft pick

One of the worst-kept secrets in the NFL is that the Atlanta Falcons are desperate for additional wide receiver depth behind Drake London. Casey Washington is injured, Darnell Mooney is finally healthy but has been a literal ghost, and London caught all but one of Atlanta's receiver targets in Week 9.

The glaring need will force Terry Fontenot to evaluate the receiver market before this afternoon's trade deadline. However, it's unlikely that the 3-5 Dirty Birds will break the bank to address the position, so it's more likely Fontenot and Raheem Morris what they do best: shopping on a budget.

One obvious candidate is Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell, who has struggled to break into the receiver rotation after being selected in the second round of the 2024 Draft. A midseason scenery change could finally provide the highly-touted receiver the redemption he likely won't find in Indianapolis.

Falcons' potential trade for Adonai Mitchell could spark a much-needed redemption arc

Despite starting in seven games in his rookie season, Year 2 has been a disaster for the ex-Texas standout. He's caught just nine passes for 152 yards on the season, and has fallen behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, and Alec Pierce on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart.

Back in Week 4 against the Rams, the 23-year-old started in place of the injured Pierce, and dropped the ball before crossing the goal line on what would have been a 76-yard touchdown—and the first of his NFL career—but it instead resulted in a fumble that went out of the back of the end zone.

He also was called for holding that wiped away a long Jonathan Taylor touchdown, costing the Colts 14 points in a game they lost by seven. Since then, he's hardly saw the field, as question marks surrounding both his work ethic and route running have resurfaced despite the flashes he's shown.

The two-time national champion has the speed to make an impact in this league, but his drop problems have also been a concern. But given he was drafted with such premium draft capital, it's worth seeing if a new team and new scheme can tap into that potential, especially at that price.

With the way Mitchell's been playing this season, it would be surprising if Chris Ballard got more than a fourth or fifth-round pick in return—if he actually makes an effort to trade him. Pierce will be a free agent after the season, and Quentin Johnston is proof that some receivers take longer to blossom.

But Ballard has made just one in-season trade in nine years, whle the trades Fontenot makes never pan out. It's unlikely, but never say never.

Mitchell also spent his first two college seasons at Georgia before transferring to Texas, so he's familiar with the area. For a cheap price tag and the chance to truly find a bona fide WR2 behind London, this is a call that Atlanta has to make.