Falcons would be playing with fire if they sign polarizing Kirk Cousins successor

The Atlanta Falcons are to old quarterbacks like bees are to honey. Now that Kirk Cousins' time in Atlanta is about to come to an end, it'll force Kevin Stefanski to chase another future grandpa to back up Michael Penix Jr., and the new favorite could be a signal-caller Falcons fans remember all too well.

It flew under the radar because of Super Bowl weekend, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Saints quarterback Derek Carr could un-retire for the right coaching staff and situation, and I don't know many situations better than throwing to Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

After spending two seasons torching the Atlanta defense in New Orleans, the 34-year-old announced his retirement last May after suffering a major shoulder injury. However, he's already ready to come back, even though the Saints still own the rights to his contract, so they would have to trade him.

Even though Carr could be an option for the Dirty Birds, they would be better off avoiding him like the plague. He likely would've been cut by the Saints if he didn't retire, and even when he was healthy, he wasn't much better than an average starter, so I would prefer Joe Flacco or a surprise Cousins return as a backup to Penix.

The Falcons have no reason to prefer Derek Carr to Joe Flacco as a backup to Michael Penix Jr.

Part of why the four-time Pro Bowler retired in the first place is because he felt he could no longer play at a high level, yet has already changed his tune? Make it make sense. I understand change of hearts happen (see Philip Rivers or Tom Brady), but I don't think he's even in playing shape anymore.

Flacco is a former Super Bowl champion who also has experience operating in Stefanski's system and that matters more. Instead of bringing in a washed-up injury prone backup who's a bigger name, continuity matters, especially when Flacco has proven he still has good football left in the tank.

Carr hasn't played a down of organized football in a year, so what sense does it make to chase him instead of a QB who was a solid starter in Indianapolis in 2024, Cincinnati in 2025, and Cleveland in 2023? Flacco might be 41, but he's smart enough to thrive in a good situation like the one in Atlanta.

Thankfully, the idea of a marriage between Carr and the Falcons seems unlikely. He would want a chance to either start or compete for the starting job, and this isn't an opportunity he would receive in Atlanta when Stefanski wants to give Penix his shot to prove himself and may prefer a Flacco reunion.