Falcons WR's revenge game was just spoiled by Raheem Morris' controversial decision

Everyone was shocked Monday evening when it was announced that wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III would be a healthy scratch.

Initially, it seemed like a decision based on the run-heavy gameplan, but he has since been missing in practice. And now he has been ruled out against his former team, and it looks like a breakup is near.

Raheem Morris on the situation with Ray-Ray McCloud, who will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game:



"I sent him home," head coach Raheem Morris said Friday. "An excused absence. We are working through some things that are private with the young man, and we will get… — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 17, 2025

Raheem Morris' comments make things even more mysterious. We have no idea what has happened and what his future with the organization will be.

One thing we do know is he won't have the opportunity to make the San Francisco 49ers regret letting him walk on Sunday Night Football.

Ray-Ray McCloud's absence spoils his highly-anticipated revenge game

McCloud's tenure with the 49ers did not come to a smooth end. The veteran returner was highly ridiculed for a mistake made in Super Bowl LVIII.

49ers fans were not happy with him after he attempted to field a punt that bounced off his teammate. He failed to do so as the ball took a funny hop leading to an eventual recovery by the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the game.

Some fans recognized it wasn't his fault, but others failed to realize the circumstances which led to criticism of the returner.

Sunday was shaping up to be a big moment in the former Clemson Tiger's career. As the No. 3 receiver and a kick returner, it was the perfect opportunity to stick it to the home crowd.

Morris' comments are all over the place; it is clear that something happened. He has essentially denied every possible reason, so we know there is something they are trying really hard to keep in-house.

Unfortunately, this is a situation that we may never know every answer to. And Morris' non-answers aren't providing any information amid his struggles.

It also would seem that bridges have burned between the player and team. This is not a situation you see often and it is hard to imagine No. 34 will take the field for the Dirty Birds ever again.

We did see him on the sideline on Monday, where he was seen celebrating with his teammates. But he doesn't have a seat on the plane to the West Coast, and may soon lose his locker in Atlanta.