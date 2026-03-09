Falcons' young star cashes in on breakout season with monster deal from Bills

Due to their lack of cap space (thanks Terry Fontenot), the Atlanta Falcons have been forced to sit idly by while key contributor after contributor departs in free agency. First it was Tyler Allgeier, then it was David Onyemata, and now Dee Alford is the latest player to join the party by cashing in on the market.

According to Jordan Schultz, Alford agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal with the Buffalo Bills with $10 million guaranteed since the Falcons didn't have the money to bring him back. And now, he's the latest piece of Jim Leonhard's defense in Buffalo after a major-bounce back year in Atlanta where he was never expected to return.

For a Bills team who released Dane Jackson and traded Taron Johnson to Las Vegas across the last few days, they badly needed reinforcements in the secondary, which Alford just granted. He will likely start next to Tre'Davious White and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston as the starting nickel corner.

The Buffalo Bills are signing Dee Alford away from the Atlanta Falcons

Johnson was expected to man the nickel before he was dealt, but the 28-year-old will instantly step into that starting role with a Bills team that has immediate Super Bowl hopes. Alford also has the versatility to play the outside or in the slot if needed, which was vital for the Falcons down the stretch.

Leonhard coached the secondary this past season with the Denver Broncos, and his unit was among the best in the NFL, so if you thought Mike Rutenberg and Justin Hood was a strong support system, he's set up for more success even though he's playing in the snowy conditions of western New York.

Now that Alford is gone, the Falcons are relying upon A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, and Billy Bowman Jr. as their starting corners. They're almost certainly going to add cornerback help in some capacity, which is expected to come in the 2026 NFL Draft mainly because of Atlanta's financial constraints.

Alford struggled immensely prior to last season, but he stepped up in a major way after Bowman and Hughes went down. He nabbed the game-winning interception against the Saints in Week 18 and logged career-bests in interceptions (3), passes defensed (13), and sacks (2) for the improved unit.

He was an unsung hero for Atlanta in 2025, so hopefully he packs some heavy parkas with him during his trip to Buffalo.