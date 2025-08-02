Fantasy football 2025: Most intriguing Atlanta Falcons players to draft

Entering the 2025 Fantasy Football draft season, two must-have Falcons starters are far and away better than everyone else: Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Other than these two superstars, there are multiple intriguing players to look out for late in drafts this season. This analysis is based on Full-PPR, single QB redraft leagues.

Draft these Atlanta Falcons in your 2025 fantasy league

RB Bijan Robinson

Coming off RB3 overall in his Sophomore season, Robinson excelled in every category possible. Posting 1,456 rushing yards, 15 TOTD, and 61 receptions for 431 yards through the air, it's hard to improve upon his 2024 season, but he certainly showed his potential.

Looking ahead, Robinson's 23-year-old season should easily produce similar numbers, despite a QB change in Atlanta. Through Michael Penix's first three games as a starter, he targeted Robinson 12 times, indicating the receiving upside is still prominent moving forward.

Regardless of who starts at QB in Atlanta, Robinson is the RB1 overall entering 2025, rightfully so.

WR Drake London

After two lackluster seasons as a WR 3/4, London took advantage of solid QB play, which held him back tremendously in '22 & '23. 100 receptions,1271 yards, and 9 touchdowns proved enough for WR5 overall in 2024, and an improved Penix could solidify London as a top-tier WR1 long-term.

Over the three games Penix started for Atlanta, London averaged 13 targets, seven receptions, and 117 yards. Potentially a precursor to greatness ahead, London is a must-grab in drafts this fall.

WR Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney excelled as the WR2 in Atlanta last season, and his numbers proved it. 64 receptions, 992 yards, and 5 touchdowns despite being second in line proved himself as a stable and reliable fantasy WR3 in this offense. Mooney is a great flex/first bench snag and could easily sneak into low-end WR2 consideration if he finds a good connection with Penix, despite a preseason injury scare.

QB Michael Penix Jr.

While he doesn't scramble much, Penix has a cannon and will certainly make up for it with deep touchdowns. Entering his first full season in the NFL, Atlanta has built elite pieces around him to give no excuses for poor performance. If he lives up to his draft pedigree, Penix has the ceiling of QB 12-15 overall in 2025.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Although a backup RB, Allgeier has posted solid stats in the previous two seasons. With a floor of 600+ rushing yards and a few TDs, Allgeier is a great pickup to throw on your bench in case of an emergency injury. Falcons fans won't want to hear it, but the RB injury rate is through the roof, and Allgeier is a fantastic safety net if anything happens to Robinson.

The passing game leaves a lot to be desired, but he posted a 1,000+ rushing season in his lone season starting in 2022. With a high ceiling for a backup, Allgeier provides upside that most insurance backs will not.

