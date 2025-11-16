Fantasy managers are cashing in despite Falcons' growing Zac Robinson nightmare

The Atlanta Falcons' offense might be underperforming due to Zac Robinson's play-calling, but that isn't true for everyone. Due to his rapport with Michael Penix Jr., Drake London is still in the midst of a career season that has him playing better than almost any receiver in football across the last month.

The 24-year-old has recorded 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown in three of his last four games, which has done more than just ignite the Dirty Birds' offense. He's also been consistently producing for his fantasy football managers, as he's finished as the WR1 for the third time in the last four weeks.

London is also leading all receivers in fantasy points since Atlanta returned from the bye in Week 6. Across the last five weeks, he's averaging a league-leading 25.8 PPR points per game—and that's while missing the Week 8 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Drake London has been uber-consistent for the Falcons in more ways than one

The eighth overall pick back in 2022 has only been held to single-digit fantasy points just twice this season, and one of those came in a 30-0 drubbing against the Carolina Panthers. Otherwise, his quiet consistency has flown under the radar for an Atlanta offense that is reminiscent of a clown show.

Bijan Robinson might be the true face of this Atlanta offense, but London has practically carried this passing attack on his back. Darnell Mooney has been a ghost at WR2, and the rest of the receiver depth of Casey Washington, KhaDarrel Hodge, and David Sills V haven't been any better.

As insane as it sounds, London has out-gained the rest of the WR room combined this season. Only Bijan and Kyle Pitts have managed to take some pressure off of London through the air, but fantasy football managers have no reason for complaints.

London's 33.8% target share ranks fourth in the NFL, while his 85 targets (in just eight games) are tied with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for fifth in the league. The USC product is averaging just under 20 fantasy points per game on the season, so he's making his Pro Bowl campaign impossible to ignore.

However, as impressive have things have been for London both on the gridiron and from a fantasy standpoint isn't enough to let Atlanta's offensive problems slide. He has no help on the outside and his OC's inability to utilize Bijan and Pitts has the offense stalling whenever third down rolls around.

But the schedule is about to get a lot easier in time for the fantasy playoffs, but the fourth-year wideout always has more to prove. And the fact Penix is feeding him targets is giving everyone cause for optimism—but let's hope he signs a long-term extension with the Falcons for more of the same.