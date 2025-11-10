Drake London might have subtly called out Zac Robinson after Falcons' loss to Colts

Things appeared to be trending upward for the Atlanta Falcons following an impressive Week 6 primetime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Since then, however, it's been all downhill.

Atlanta has struggled in high-leverage situations, especially offensively. More specifically, sustaining drives has been a glaring issue and recurring theme for them. The Falcons' 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a prime example; they failed to convert on any of their eight third-down attempts.

While the Falcons' locker room reportedly remains upbeat despite falling to 3-6 in Berlin, there's palpable (and reasonable) frustration mounting. The team's star wide receiver, Drake London, is ostensibly among those not happy. His discontent seems to be aimed at one particular person: Zac Robinson.

London was asked about Atlanta's inability to get the necessary yards to pick up first downs after the Colts handed them third fourth straight defeat. While he didn't explicitly name the Falcons' offensive coordinator, his brief comment was virtually an admission that Robinson has no answers to address the problem.

Drake London all but puts Falcons OC Zac Robinson on blast after loss to Colts

"I just run the routes that I got," London told reporters during his postgame media availability.

An admittedly dejected London kept it short and sweet regarding the Falcons' shortcomings when it comes to moving the chains. His efforts have masked their contributions in this department, or lack thereof, but he can only do so much. At some point, Robinson must do a better job of putting him and the rest of Atlanta's talented skill-player corps in positions to succeed.

The Falcons were 23rd in third-down conversion rate (36.36 percent) entering their clash with the Colts. Not being able to stay on schedule isn't just indictment of Atlanta's scoring unit, it highlights greater philosophical concerns, which center around their second-year OC.

Robinson's system could be rotten to its core. The Falcons' stagnancy on that side of the ball has made winning difficult. In turn, London and company are losing faith in him to push the right buttons and get them back on track.

It feels like the only solution Robinson has had to improving the Falcons' offensive outlook on possession downs and in general has been force-feeding London. Atlanta hasn't figured out how to get others involved effectively, which again, is an alarming development.

For a unit with so much talent, they risk stunting Michael Penix Jr.'s development even further the longer they retain an OC that doesn't know how to capitalize on it—and London knows it. It seems like everyone but Raheem Morris does.