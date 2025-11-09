Raheem Morris refuses to acknowledge disturbing Falcons trend after Week 10 loss

The Atlanta Falcons fell to 3-6 early Sunday morning, as the team lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany. The Falcons lost 31-25 in overtime, so they were really one play away from the postgame mood being entirely different, but in the end, Atlanta didn’t make enough plays. With the season quickly slipping away, head coach Raheem Morris had to answer the tough questions after the game.

One question Morris was asked was about his confidence level in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The head coach expressed he still has confidence in Robinson, and argued that the offense had more than enough points to win.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on offensive coordinator Zac Robinson: "I do have confidence in him. He was able to go out there and get enough points. We should have had enough to win the football game." — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 9, 2025

With 25 points scored on Sunday, it’s hard to argue that point, but some Falcons fans still believe Morris is overlooking some of the many shortcomings of this Robinson-led offense that has struggled to put the ball in the end zone this season.

Raheem Morris refuses to blame Falcons offense for loss to Colts

Again, Atlanta scored 25 points, and only had one turnover. It was the Falcons defense that gave up 519 yards, including 323 on the ground. Simply put, teams aren’t going to win many games when the defense is playing like that. While the defense was definitely the most problematic unit on Sunday, it wasn’t the only issue Atlanta had.

The Falcons offense wasn’t without flaws against Indianapolis, with the biggest flaw of the day being third-down execution. Atlanta was an abysmal 0-of-8 on third down on Sunday, and that’s a hard way to win in the NFL. The Colts were only 2-12, but that’s still two more conversions than the Falcons had. To win football games, teams have to move the chains on third down.

This would be excusable if it was a one-time, fluke issue for the Falcons, but it has unfortunately become a theme. A week ago, Atlanta was 1-of-10 on third down in it’s loss to the New England Patriots.

A week before that, the team was 2-of-11 in their blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins. While the Falcons offense has really explosive moments, they’ve been an inconsistent group, overall, and that starts with their inability to sustain drives.

The Falcons are seemingly refusing to acknowledge that reality, and that means the issue will persist, and Atlanta will keep losing games.