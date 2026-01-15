Fast-rising Falcons' assistant leaving Atlanta for same role with Dan Quinn

Just because Raheem Morris was fired doesn't mean that the mass exodus of Atlanta Falcons' coaches is over. In fact, it's far from it, as Zac Robinson is nearing a departure, while another key member of Atlanta's offensive staff will be coaching from a different sideline during the 2026 season.

Falcons' QB coach D.J. Williams spent the last two seasons helping develop Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta, but not anymore. It was announced that Williams was hired as the new quarterbacks coach of the Washington Commanders, replacing Tavita Pritchard, who is the new head coach at Stanford.

Commanders are hiring former Falcons QBs coach D.J. Williams as their QB coach, per sources. D.J. is the son of Washington legend Doug Williams, an executive in the Commanders’ front office. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

Williams was promoted to QB coach before the 2025 season after spending 2024 as an assistant, but his impact never really helped Penix find a rhythm. Now, he'll be working with Jayden Daniels and new Washington OC David Blough to help the budding superstar return to form in Year 3 of his NFL career.

Williams' departure will see him join the coaching staff of another ex-Falcons coach in Dan Quinn, who spent a little over five seasons at the helm in Atlanta. After helping lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship in 2024, Quinn is back on the hot seat after they regressed severely this year.

Something worth noting is that apparently, Penix and Williams have an incredibly close relationship, but his future with the Dirty Birds was uncertain with Atlanta due to the wreckage that'll come with bringing in a new coaching staff, but the reason behind his departure makes more sense with context.

Williams is the son of Commanders' legend and former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, who currently works in Washington's front office. Doug Sr. has been working as an executive for most of the past 30 years, and has spent the last 14 of those seasons as an executive in the Commanders' front office.

Currently, Doug serves as a senior advisor, which is a role he's held since the start of the 2021 season. As much as it sucks to see Williams leave for another job, it'll be pretty cool to see him coach on the same sideline where his dad brought that very same fanbase a Lombardi Trophy decades ago.

It's demoralizing to see fans call this hire nepotism, especially since there's no way Doug has this much pull. Regardless, he will now be tasked with working with one of the most physically gifted signal-callers in the NFL—which could save Quinn from suffering the same fate he did in Atlanta.