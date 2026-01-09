Stunning NFL firing gives doomed Falcons coach a shot at redemption with Dan Quinn

Now that the Atlanta Falcons fired Raheem Morris, the expectation is that he will be the first of many coaches the Falcons move on from this offseason. It's a new regime in Atlanta, and by the looks of it, the only coaches who could be kept by the new coaching staff are Dwayne Ledford and Jeff Ulbrich.

That means that the coordinator that Morris sacrified his job to protect, Zac Robinson, is most likely a goner. The second-year play-caller did a pathetic job in his first stint as offensive coordinator, but that hasn't stopped him from emerging as a popular OC candidate for multiple other teams.

After the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions both fired their OC's earlier this week, the 39-year-old has a potential landing spot once he's not retained in Atlanta. And in all honesty, Washington would be the perfect destination for Robinson to re-establish himself as a head coaching hopeful.

Zac Robinson could be Kliff Kingsbury's replacement as the Washington Commanders' OC

Robinson's offense struggled at points this season, but that was because Michael Penix Jr. wasn't a good fit for the system he and Morris wanted to run. Once Penix went down and Kirk Cousins stepped in, the offense improved considerably as the Dirty Birds won five of their final seven games.

Penix was a sensational play-action quarterback in college, and despite spending time in Los Angeles, Robinson's offense didn't dial up enough play-action looks to set him up for success. He also mismanaged Bijan Robinson's workload on several occasions, yet somehow wasn't fired.

The main reason he lasted this long is because Morris refused to fire him, so there's a chance Robinson follows him if he receives another head coaching opportunity. But if he doesn't, ending up in Washington would be the best possible outcome for both Robinson and the Commanders.

Going from Penix to Jayden Daniels is a massive upgrade in practicaly every aspect, especially from an athletic standpoint. If Bijan wasn't playing well, the Falcons' run game was non-existent because the 25-year-old doesn't have that same mobility, so that could add another winkle to his scheme.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year took a significant step back in Year 2, which was mainly due to injuries, but is still one of the brightest young signal-callers in all of football. And modifications to their offensive scheme could be what propels a promising Commanders' team back to the playoffs.

Robinson comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, so even though his stint in Atlanta failed miserably, his pedigree will be the reason he lands another opportunity to prove himself as an OC. And Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn is known to have ties to several McVay disciples.

Robinson's offensive vision could not be more different from Kingsbury's, so that's something Quinn could be interested in to help two cast-off Falcons' coaches team up elsewhere.

As for the Falcons, here's hoping the Falcons land a superior offensive-minded coach to replace him.