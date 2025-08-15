Former Falcons' converted QB just shook up depth chart with unexpected surge

The Atlanta Falcons were never going to trade tight end Kyle Pitts for one reason: they don't have the depth to overcome his loss.

Looking at the depth chart, Feleipe Franks sits right on Pitts' heels as the backup.

Clearly, the coaching staff is confident in the former undrafted free agent. He was brought back after one season in Carolina and has earned the right to be the backup receiving tight end.

Falcons confident in Feleipe Franks' development after depth chart promotion

Being a backup tight end is an important job. The position requires a lot of physicality, and with that comes an increased risk for injury. Not to mention, sometimes a receiving threat needs a breather.

Seeing Franks sit right behind Pitts is shocking, to say the least.

This is a player that Arthur Smith converted to the tight end position a few years ago, and bad things happened seemingly every time he played an offensive snap.

In Carolina, he was a core special teamer, which is why the Falcons brought him back.

After that, the front office didn't address the position much, only bringing in a couple of low-level free agents and a UDFA, meaning Feleipe Franks has pressure on his shoulders.

Pitts has stayed healthy since his knee injury in 2022, playing in every game the past two seasons. However, any player is one play away from injury, and if that happens, eyes suddenly shift to the former quarterback to be a passing-game threat.

His standing on the roster was cemented last week when he was among the many players who didn't take the field.

In summary, the Dirty Birds are entrusting Feleipe Franks to be the Pro Bowlers' backup (imagine hearing that two years ago).

