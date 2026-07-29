Former Falcons draft bust's floundering career just received a major lifeline

Just like every other team in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons have their fair share of draft busts haunting them in the league graveyard. When teams know they messed up by drafting a certain player, they're willing to cut bait as soon as possible, and that could some as early as a season or two nowadays.

One of the worst Falcons draft busts in recent memory was back in 2020, when they drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson in the second round with the 47th overall pick. But he last just three seasons in Atlanta, and only spent two of those seasons on the active roster (he was injured in 2022).

Across his time with the Falcons, Davidson made one start in 19 games, recording 29 tackles and a sack across that span. But ever since, he's become a career journeyman, enjoying stops in Tennessee and Houston in addition to some practice squad stints, but now he has a new destination.

The New York Giants signed ex-Falcons draft bust Marlon Davidson

The 28-year-old reportedly signed with the New York Giants on Monday after being one of the many players who worked out for them that day. He was signed alongside former Ohio State TE Tyler Moore, and will be tasked with adding competition to a DT room in flux without Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants conducted a large tryout before training camp started, and Davidson clearly made enough of an impression to warrant being given a second shot. But his time with the Falcons suggests that a career renaissance isn't coming and he isn't much more than a camp body.

Big Blue already has revamped their defensive tackle room enough this summer. They signed D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris in addition to several rotational veterans to replace Sexy Dexy, and I wouldn't exactly call a man with four career starts under his belt the answer to all their problems.

New York's intent for signing him feels clear: he spent time playing for their new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson when he was in Tennessee. It sounds like they want to let him compete for a roster spot, but may stash him on the practice squad while DT depth runs thin.

Had Wilson and the Giants not come calling, odds are that his opportunities would've dried up and the UFL or CFL would have been his pivot. But regardless, I wouldn't count on the Auburn product making the active roster when he's mostly been a practice squad guy ever since he left Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons had high hopes for Marlon Davidson, but he never came close to meeting those expectations. While the Giants won't be asking him to do as much to the point where a career turnaround feels possible, it's still interesting to see if another team can tap into his potential.