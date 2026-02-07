Former Falcons' Pro Bowl QB's career could end up taking an unexpected turn

If you asked somebody six weeks ago, they never would have expected Matt Ryan to be the lead decision-maker for the Atlanta Falcons' revamped front office. But somehow, he isn't the only ex-Falcons QB in the midst of a surprise career change, as his former backup is about to do the same.

Most fans don't remember Matt Schaub for his time in Atlanta since he made two Pro Bowls with Houston, but he spent seven seasons here. However, Schaub could soon venture into coaching, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported he's starting to draw some interest as a potential QBs coach.

Zenitz also revealed that the main job Schaub been floated for is the QBs coach with the Arizona Cardinals, which would reunite him with head coach Mike LaFleur, who was an offensive assistant in Atlanta in 2016 while Schaub was backing up Ryan. I bet that reunion wasn't on your 2026 bingo card.

Matt Schaub is receiving NFL coaching interest despite not having much experience

The weirdest part about this report is that Schaub has virtually no coaching experience. The 44-year-old spent the 2023 season as an analyst with the Falcons, but hasn't coached since. He's spent the last two seasons as a broadcaster calling football games at his alma mater, the University of Virginia.

Schaub had a pretty successful playing career so this makes sense, but this feels pretty out of left field. Aside for some fan speculation floating him as a candidate the Falcons' QB coach opening that later went to Alex Van Pelt, there hasn't been much buzz about him in coaching circles until now.

A 2004 third-round pick, Schaub appeared in 155 games across his 17-year career, including 93 career starts, most of which came with the Texans. He even led the NFL in passing yards in 2009 and led Houston to a 12-4 record in 2012, so it's not like he's a failure relative to expectations either.

Ryan, Derek Carr, Joe Flacco, and Michael Vick are among the quarterbacks he has sat behind, which is a pretty stellar group. He only became a backup because his production fell off a cliff in large part due to some injury woes, but he struggled with decision-making even before injuries took its toll.

Having learned behind those QBs, it was only a matter of time before he got a shot to coach. Schaub has a lot of guidance and mentorship he could provide a young quarterback, so whether he ends up in Arizona or elsewhere, don't be surprised if the ex-Falcon rapidly rises through the coaching ranks.