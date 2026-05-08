The Atlanta Falcons have been missing consistent, quality quarterback play since the days of prime Matt Ryan, and as the 2026 NFL Offseason progresses, there isn't any indication that the quarterback play will improve.

Atlanta figures to start one of Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa. After a short, failed tenure with Kirk Cousins at the helm, Atlanta is again pivoting to a new solution. Until this franchise finds a legitimate franchise quarterback, the Falcons will continue to circle the drain and remain irrelevant.

One of their former quarterbacks, who played just one year for the team, recently announced his retirement from the NFL after about 10 years in the league.

Former Atlanta Falcons' backup QB Taylor Heinicke calls it quits after a decade in the NFL

From Atlanta, Taylor Heinicke had a rather unlikely NFL journey. As early as 2015, he was in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, but he didn't really make himself known in the league until years later in 2020 with the Washington Football Team. Suddenly, in 2021, he was a 16-game starter.

After 24 starts for the Commanders in 2020 and 2021, finishing with a 12-11-1 record and 33 touchdown passes, Heinicke signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons and backed up Desmond Ridder, starting four games and going 1-3 in those starts. Heinicke was a bit of a firecracker at the position.

At his peak, he was a low-end starter with frisky upside, and he even started a playoff game in 2020. However, he was mostly a mid-tier backup option but did find a way to enjoy an NFL career when it seemed like that wasn't even possible. He fizzled out with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and 2025, getting cut last summer and not signing with a team after that.

Heinicke finished his NFL career with a 13-15-1 record, 6,663 yards, 39 touchdowns, 28 interceptions, an an 84.1 passer rating, fitting into the ideal mold for what any team would want from a backup quarterback.

The Falcons have since continued to be dysfunctional at the most important positions in sports, and Heinicke was never going to emerge as a stable starter for the team. The signing was a nice homecoming for the player, but really nothing more than that and to be a backup.

According to Spotrac, Heinicke finishes his NFL career with just over $19 million in earnings, having earned the most with the Falcons.