Former Falcons' receiver sent a harsh message to Raheem Morris after his firing

Like him or not, you have to credit Ray-Ray McCloud III for never backing down from his opinions. He wasn't afraid to stand up to unfair treatment, even if it meant him being released.

Ever since his release from the Falcons early in the season, he has been sending subtle messages to one man: Raheem Morris. We have been able to infer that the receiver was not happy about Morris firing his position coach Ike Hilliard after the 30-0 loss to the Panthers.

Now, after seeing Morris' firing, McCloud took to X to share a subtle, but loud message to his former coach.

One thing bout dem tables…. — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 6, 2026

The timing of the post says everything you need to know...

Former Falcons receiver continues to hate on his former head coach

"One thing bout dem tables..." clearly refers to the common saying "how the tables have turned," if you couldn't figure that out by now.

He is sending the message to Morris that what goes around comes around. He is paying for his mismanagement of his team, which included the firing of Hilliard and dismissal of McCloud.

Most players take "the high road" in situations like this, but I don't think there is anything wrong with pointing out things like this. Maybe it would be better to address the person individually, rather than in front of the world, but he is wanting everyone to know that Morris isn't perfect.

Morris has routinely been labeled one of the best "player coach" and one of the most respected coaches.

McCloud's post just reminds everyone that no one is perfect, even in their areas of strengths. He mismanaged his coaching staff and didn't realize the impact a firing would have on his players.

Fans, even at the time, thought Hilliard was a scapegoat for an embarrassing loss to a division rival. Maybe he was, maybe he wasn't, but he didn't just fire one of his coaches, he split part of the locker room, even if it was just McCloud.

There was also a double standard for his coaches. Maybe Hilliard was partially to blame for that loss, but he certainly wasn't near the top of the ladder.

As the season progressed, there were other coaches who weren't doing their jobs (*cough* Marquice Williams *coach*), yet never seemed to be close to the chopping block.

It was a massive problem that surely played a major role in Arthur Blank's final decision, and no one is happier than McCloud.