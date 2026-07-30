Former Falcons WR may have picked up two opportunities to exact his revenge

For as brutal as the Atlanta Falcons' opening day of training camp was, it doesn't even hold a candle to what one of their NFC South rivals has been going through. The Carolina Panthers have been absolutely decimated by the injury bug to the point that they're down several starters at this point.

The tip of the iceberg came during Wednesday's practice session, when rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell III was carted off the field. The third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft suffered a moderate LCL tear and will undergo season-ending surgery--meaning Carolina again needs help at receiver.

And who did they call upon to replace him? Only an old friend to Falcons fans. It was reported that in the wake of the Brazzell news, they reportedly signed former Atlanta wideout Casey Washington-- who I'm sure is itching to face his former team twice in 2026 should he stick around long enough.

Ex-Atlanta Falcons WR Casey Washington signed with the Panthers

Considering the Falcons willingly cut him earlier their offseason, nobody should be heartbroken over this news. He didn't even stick around long enough to compete for a roster spot in training camp, and given the receiver depth was absolutely abysmal in A-Town last season (and still is), he isn't missed.

In seven games (and two starts) last year, the 25-year-old caught just six passes for 94 yards before he fell out of favor with the coaching staff and became a frequent healthy scratch. But since his time with the Dirty Birds didn't go according to plan, he now has a chance to get his revenge on them.

Joining the Panthers ensures that Washington will face the team that drafted him twice this season--if he isn't looking for property in another city after the roster cut deadline, that is. He can at least be a solid depth receiver, but the odds of him breaking through in Carolina seem awfully slim.

With Brazzell sidelined, they still have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, John Metchie III, David Moore, and Jimmy Horn Jr in the rotation. So basically he is competing for a spot on the practice squad in the best case scenario.

Since he stayed in the NFC South, it's no secret that the 2024 sixth-round pick from Illinois is headed for a collision course with the Falcons this season. But the better news for him is he has two changes for revenge, with their first matchup coming in Week 2 in the Falcons' home opener--which would mark his return to Atlanta.

Casey Washington is certainly hungry for revenge against the Atlanta Falcons, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Panthers will help him achieve it. The first step is making the roster.