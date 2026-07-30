Falcons aren't alone as the NFC South descends into chaos at training camp

For as awful as the Atlanta Falcons' opening day of training camp was, there is a silver lining: the rest of the NFC South had a first day that was just as bad. And for a division that's arguably the most NFL's most wide open, training camp did little to help any of the four separate themselves from the pack.

Let's make something clear: this isn't saying the Falcons had a good day. Despite having a good session, Michael Penix Jr. still being multiple weeks away from being cleared from full contact and learning Tua Tagovailoa is hurt as well to the point Jack Strand took first-team reps is far from ideal.

And then there's the Bijan Robinson hold-in as well, but at least their division rivals are suffering just as much. The Panthers started training camp last week, but they've been decimated by the injury bug, the Bucs are embroiled in a much messier contract stalemate, and the Saints lost a star player too.

The Falcons are not the only NFC South team that's been going through it

Let's start with the Bucs. As extension talks with star defensive tackle Vita Vea stalled, he requested a trade earlier this week--and it seems like the relationship between the two sides is beyond repair. And it didn't come as a surprise when he failed to report to camp on Wednesday.

And it's not like the situation is getting any better. Philadelphia Eagles' star DT Jalen Carter signed a four-year, $152 million mega-extension that'll certainly drive up the price tag on Vea. At this point all Tampa Bay can really do is pay him more than he deserves or trade him for less than he's worth. Also, the Buccaneers aren't getting any closer to signing Baker Mayfield to a long-term extension.

And then we have the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, who have been hit hard by the injury bug. They missed four starters on the offensive line in Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Damian Lewis, and Robert Hunt on Wednesday, and that was just the tip of the iceberg as far as injuries go.

The Panthers lost Nic Scourton to a season-ending ACL tear a few days ago, and they lost another young stud due to injury on Wednesday. Third-round rookie Chris Brazzell III was carted off with a moderate LCL tear in his knee and the young receiver is expected to be sidelined up to eight weeks.

Lastly, we have the dark horse that is the Saints, who probably had the best day of everyone listed, but it still wasn't good. New Orleans reportedly lost rising star Bryan Bresee to a torn ACL, and the 2023 first-round pick is expected to miss the entire 2026 season.

Considering how much chaos unfolded during the Falcons' own first day of training camp, it's nice to know they aren't alone in their suffering, especially since it runs in the division.