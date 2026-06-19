Falcons waste no time finding Casey Washington replacement in UFL standout

For as much as Casey Washington was in Raheem Morris' doghouse at the end of last season, it's particularly telling that a team with as little receiver depth as the Atlanta Falcons willingly healthy scratched him. Losing out on snaps to Dylan Drummond and David Sills V is as damning as it gets.

Even though he was off to a strong start to mandatory minicamp, it wasn't enough for the new coaching staff to continue his second chance story in training camp. Washington was released yesterday, and the Falcons didn't take long to find his replacement amid an army of UFL signings.

The Falcons reportedly signed Columbus Aviators wideout Antwane "Juice" Wells in lieu of the 2024 sixth-round pick. He'll be given a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp, and with how wide open the bottom of the receiver room is, Juice will be given every chance to make an impact.

The Falcons signed Antwane "Juice" Wells to replace Casey Washington

The 2025 undrafted free agent spent last summer with his former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, where he was released during final roster cuts. He also had a short stint on Big Blue's practice squad, but was released for good in October, where he landed with the Aviators.

With a nickname like Juice, you have to be explosive, and Wells certainly is. He recorded a solid 237 receiving yards and two scores for the Aviators this spring, but that's not where his impact was felt the most. Despite not returning punts before this spring, his 205 punt return yards were second in the UFL, while his average of 12.8 yards per punt return led the league.

Given that production, the 25-year-old will more than likely compete for a special teams role with the Dirty Birds. With the way Zachariah Branch has shined this spring, the Falcons could be looking for other players to take on the primary return man role in order to maximize Branch's output on offense.

And Atlanta is clearly keeping their options open. In addition to Wells, Drummond, Vinny Anthony II, Keelan Marion, Olamide Zaccheus, and Jahan Dotson will be in the mix to field punts in 2026. And Branch could still be in the mix, but Juice will be a viable special teamer once the preseason hits.

Cutting Casey Washington is a sign of where the Atlanta Falcons are headed at the wide receiver position. This new regime values competition and new faces, and Juice Wells has more of a chance to prove himself and compete for a spot at the bottom of this WR room than Washington ever did.