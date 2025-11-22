Jeff Ulbrich said what Falcons fans didn’t want to hear about Saints’ aging veteran

Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has faced no shortage of star talent recently, but he's nervous in neutralizing a different skillset in Week 12. TreVeyon Henderson, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyler Warren are all elite talents he's had to game plan for across the last couple of weeks, and he typically compliments his opponents pregame.

Entering Week 12, Ulbrich picked an odd player to key in on. Everyone in the NFL community knows who Taysom Hill is by now. The 35-year-old gadget player has been a Saint since the beginning of time and played all over the offense, which could be concerning for Atlanta's vulnerable run defense.

"Ugh, he just keeps you up." Jeff Ulbrich

Hill is a primary tight end who plays quarterback, wide receiver, and running back at times as well. His insane flexibility is annoying to face and difficult to defend, but he's not particularly strong at any position. Think: jack-of-all-trades, master of none type of deal.

Jeff Ulbrich sings praises of aging veteran before Week 12

An ACL tear late in 2024 sidelined him for the first month of this year, but he has yet to return to form. Through his limited play, Hill averages 2.4 rushing yards per attempt and has three catches for 18 yards. He's also only completed three passes since the beginning of 2024.

The Saints like to use Hill in trick formations to make the defense guess their intentions, which historically has succeeded. Other than a few rushes, he's been largely ineffective this year, and his usage has been cut in half.

While the Saints certainly aren't an elite offense, choosing Hill to key in on is odd, but you have to expect the unexpected in the NFC South.

Saints' star receiver Chris Olave has enjoyed a resurgent season, and should draw much more attention than a guy used 19% of the time on offense. Longtime star running back Alvin Kamara has been a shell of himself this season, but he should keep you up at night more than a swiss army knife.

Regardless of what fans think, it's probably best that Ulbrich focuses on the gadget guy, even if it's odd. The Falcons have an opportunity to get into the win column for the first time in a month and a half on Sunday; that's what's important.

Whether or not the defense focuses on Hill, if he somehow breaks out, it will be tough sledding for the Falcons once again on Sunday against their archrivals.