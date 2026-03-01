Jeremiyah Love made himself Falcons' perfect rival with wild Bijan Robinson comments

Atlanta Falcons fans should never tolerate any disrespect towards Bijan Robinson, and this is a perfect example. At the 2026 NFL combine, the best running back in the draft, Jeremiyah Love, named his top five running backs in the NFL, and Robinson was noticeably nowhere to be found.

"(Jahmyr) Gibbs, Saquon (Barkley), Christian McCaffrey, who else, David Montgomery, him and Gibbs, that duo is crazy, then I would honestly say Kyren Williams," Love said.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves. This could be a personal list, or maybe he just forgot about Atlanta's finest in the moment, but the disrespect is crazy. Everyone knows how talented Robinson is, and his 2,298-scrimmage yard season last year solidified him as a top-three running back in the league.

Especially against most of the five guys Love named, there is no competition. This basically confirms that he'll be a perfect fit in the NFC South.

Bijan Robinson going unnamed in Jeremiyah Love's top 5 NFL RBs is a complete disgrace

I don't want to make every Lions fan mad, but Robinson is significantly better than Gibbs. The two are certainly comparable, especially as insane fantasy football assets, but Gibbs will always be the little brother. Last year, Gibbs produced 1,839 all-purpose yards. All three years of his career, he has out-rushed Gibbs, and last year was the most substantial mark.

Sure, Saquon Barkley had an insane 2,005 rushing yards through 16 games in 2024, but he still didn't best Robinson's 2,298 APY from last year. In 2025, Barkley took a huge step back, and clearly isn't the elite force he once was. He's still a great running back, but he'll never sniff 2,000 rushing yards again.

Of course, CMC is a top-five, if not top-two running back in the league; no one will question that. But having Montgomery and Kyren Williams is asinine, especially since the Texas product is due for an even bigger season in 2026 with Kevin Stefanski running the offense.

Montgomery has spent the last three seasons with Gibbs and declined in production each season. Last year was the worst season of his career, with 716 rushing yards and 192 receiving yards. At 28 years old, Montgomery is no longer an elite force, but he does provide the power that complements Gibbs fantastically. Even still, there is no debate to be had between he and Bijan.

Finally, Williams. He spent the last three seasons as a strong, above-average running back, but he isn't as special as Robinson. He was 6th in rushing yards last season and 7th in 2024. Williams is a strong dual-threat back, but certainly not top-5 material.

While this list is laughable, it's still fun seeing what elite college players think of current NFL stars. We won't take any Robinson bashing here, and it's even worse knowing that Love could be facing off against him and the Falcons twice per year in 2026 if he's drafted by the rival New Orleans Saints.