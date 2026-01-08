Former Pro Bowl QB pitches mind-boggling Raheem Morris replacement for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching conversation took a dramatic turn when former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III dropped a simple but seismic take on social media.

The Atlanta Falcons should hire John Harbaugh. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 7, 2026

That one sentence lit a fire under Falcons fans, and the more you dig into it, the harder it is to argue.

With Raheem Morris gone and Baltimore stunning the league by firing Super Bowl winning head coach John Harbaugh, Atlanta suddenly finds itself staring at what might be the most logical, high-upside move of the entire coaching cycle.

This isn’t about chasing the latest “young offensive genius.” This is about making the smartest possible decision for where the Falcons are right now, especially with Matt Ryan likely stepping into a major front-office role.

John Harbaugh to Atlanta actually makes too much sense for both sides

At first glance, hiring a 63 year old defensive minded head coach might feel counter to recent NFL trends. But when you zoom out, Harbaugh checks every box Atlanta desperately needs.

1. No rookie overload with Matt Ryan looming in the front office

If Ryan takes over as a key decision-maker, he’ll be learning on the job as a first-time executive. Pairing that with a first time head coach would be a dangerous gamble. John Harbaugh eliminates that risk entirely.

2. The Falcons don’t need a project

Atlanta already has the talent:

Bijan Robinson just led the NFL in scrimmage yards at age 23

Drake London looks like a true No. 1 receiver

Kyle Pitts is finally trending upward

Michael Penix Jr. represents a potential long term quarterback solution

A young defense loaded with rookie playmakers and pass rushers

3. The NFC South is wide open, and Harbaugh would own it instantly

John Harbaugh spent 18 seasons in the AFC North, battling the Steelers and Bengals in one of the league’s most brutal divisions. Compared to that, the NFC South is free real estate.

I mean the Panthers just won the division at 8-9. Drop Harbaugh into Atlanta, and he instantly becomes the best coach in the division by a wide margin.

Just look at his resume:

180-113 record over 18 seasons in Baltimore

13 playoff wins, tied for seventh-most in NFL history

Most road playoff wins ever

Super Bowl XLVII champion

2019 NFL Coach of the Year

One of the most respected leaders in the sport

Yes, the Ravens ultimately moved on after recent blown leads, but that doesn’t erase nearly two decades of sustained excellence. If anything, it makes Harbaugh the most coveted coach on the market.

Don’t overthink it Falcons, this is one of those rare moments where the smartest move is also the easiest one.