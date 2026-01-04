Drake London sent a clear message to Raheem Morris after heated sideline exchange

During the Atlanta Falcons' Week 18 victory, a clutch win over the Saints was overshadowed by some drama. After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, Drake London got into it with both Raheem Morris and WR coach TJ Yates on the sidelines, which seemingly made his thoughts on Morris clear.

That exchange led many Falcons fans to believe that London wasn't the biggest fan fan of his head coach, who is already on the hot seat. But with Morris' future coming into question, the superstar receiver confirmed to the media that he wants to see Morris come back for another season in Atlanta.

Drake London: “I want Rah back with all my heart.” #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 4, 2026

Obviously, he's never going to publicly bash the man lobbying for him to receive a new extension, but his anger is warranted. However, upon review of the video which has since gone viral on social media, it seemed like London was more frustrated at Yates, as he mainly ignored Morris amid his frustration.

Despite what Falcons fans think, Drake London is still a Raheem Morris supporter

It seems likely that the 49-year-old head coach won't be going anywhere after another 8-9 finish, but Arthur Blank has yet to make anything official. His hot seat was significantly hotter a few weeks ago, but a four-game winning streak to end the season has quelled all concerns about his coaching future.

Perhaps an aspect of the 24-year-old's frustration is at the fact the Falcons should be NFC South champions (and only aren't because they were swept by the Panthers) earlier this season. He's four seasons into his career with no playoff appearances, which has seen the team waste an elite talent.

Despite missing five games due to injury, the 2022 first-round pick from USC was still the team's most reliable pass-catcher. He caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven scores this year, and almost certainly would have surpassed 1,000 yards if not for the PCL sprain that kept him out for four games.

In the win over the Saints, London caught four passes for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown, as only Kyle Pitts caught more passes on Sunday. His injury proved his worth to this offense, which now has him circling a lucrative long-term extension that will keep him in red and black for years to come.

London is only under contract for one more season with the team, and Terry Fontenot can't risk letting him hit free agency. Keeping him in Atlanta would likely cost near $35 million per season, which is a worthwhile investment for a player who evidently wants to retire as a Falcon despite his anger.