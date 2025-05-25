Former Texas star is quietly on the Atlanta Falcons' chopping block

Ta'Quon Graham has been a solid player for the Atlanta Falcons since he was a fifth-round pick out of the University of Texas.

He has seen a lot of action over the years, but with every new year comes a brand new team. The Falcons have more depth at the position, which may lead to the former Longhorns' dismissal.

Ta'Quon Graham quietly fighting to stay with the Atlanta Falcons

Graham was a free agent this offseason, and the Dirty Birds elected to re-sign him. However, this was to add more competition to the interior of the defensive line; he isn't expected to be a big contributor.

There is a noticeable upgrade in talent at the position compared to when Graham entered the league in 2021.

These names will compete for limited spots:

Ruke Orhorhoro

David Onyemata

Morgan Fox

Zach Harrison

Kentavius Street

Brandon Dorlus

Ta'Quon Graham

Simeon Barrow Jr.

LaCale London

Nine names who each could push for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Last year, Raheem Morris kept nine linemen, but things will be different this year; they will likely cut one or two players to keep around more edge rushers.

Out of those names, Ruke Orhorhoro, David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Zach Harrison, and Brandon Dorlus are roster locks. That leaves three spots, at most.

Kentavius Street has provided solid play while LaCale London has shown some juice in limited reps.

Simeon Barrow Jr. is an interesting name here. The talented undrafted free agent out of Miami could easily surprise everyone by making the final roster.

If Barrow splashes in preseason, Ta'Quon may very well be back on the street as a surprise release.

That only becomes more true if London has another outstanding preseason.

As things stand now, Ta'Quon Graham will probably make the roster, but any complacency will change that in an instant.