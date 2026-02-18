Franchise tag window stunner has scary new destination emerging for Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons better start preparing for life without Tyler Allgeier. One of the NFL's best backup RBs has shined in limited action behind Bijan Robinson, but he understandably doesn't want to live in his shadow forever, which is why he's going to look for a starting role in free agency next month.

The RB market isn't exactly popping with suitors, but one might finally be emerging. Now that the NFL's franchise tag window is open, Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks are not expected to franchise tag Kenneth Walker III, putting them at risk of losing him in free agency.

If the reigning Super Bowl MVP isn't franchise tagged and cashes in from another team, the Seahawks are going to have a serious hole to fill. The Super Bowl champions are one of the run-heaviest offenses in football, and Allgeier is talented enough to deserve a shot in the Emerald City.

The Seahawks could make a run at Tyler Allgeier if they don't bring Kenneth Walker III back

Allgeier is one of the best short-yardage running backs in all of football, which was evidenced by his career-high eight touchdowns in 2025. In his lone season as a starter in 2022, he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, so the Seahawks could do a lot worse than he 25-year-old in the event they lose K9.

The Seahawks just hired Brian Fleury to be their new OC after Klint Kubiak left, and Fleury spent 2025 as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach in San Francisco, so his hire could see sweeping changes come to Seattle. The problem is that both Kubiak and Fleury both worked under Kyle Shanahan, who runs a zone running scheme, and Allgeier is best as a between-the-tackles runner.

Zach Charbonnet is in line to miss most, if not all of 2026 after tearing his ACL in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, so their need at RB is clear behind Walker. John Schneider will put forth the effort to sign the former Michigan State star to an extension, but his playoff run upped his price tag by a lot.

He proved his value to the Seahawks time and again, but will be looking to cash in. So if they want to sign someone who will be just as productive at nearly half the price, Allgeier makes sense. The only question is if he can handle the workload, but Charbonnet will play a pivotal role once he returns.

Anyone who watched the Dirty Birds knows that Allgeier has starting RB potential if he were to leave Atlanta, which feels inevitable. And now that Walker's future in Seattle is in serious doubt, it is looking like the perfect landing spot for one of the NFL's most underrated running backs.