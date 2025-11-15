Raheem Morris just said the quiet part out loud about Tyler Allgeier's Falcons future

The Atlanta Falcons obviously love Bijan Robinson, but Tyler Allgeier has long been the unsung hero of the Atlanta offense. It was Allgeier who scored two touchdowns in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the 25-year-old is enjoying another impressive campaign in a contract year.

With the fourth-year running back set to hit free agency this offseason, Raheem Morris has been singing his praises. He realizes there is a real shot Allgeier leaves to pursue a starting running back role, but as much as fantasy managers don't love him, he's the perfect complement to Bijan's skillset.

Morris said Tyler Allgeier is "the least talked about superstar on our football team." #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 12, 2025

The 2022 fifth-round pick doesn't do anything super glamorous, but he's arguably the best true RB2 in the entire NFL. Allgeier's 225-pound frame makes him the perfect short-yardage back, but Morris' words will have to make the Dirty Birds consider if he's worth a second contract in Atlanta.

Raheem Morris makes it clear Tyler Allgeier will always have a role in Atlanta

Even though Bijan will be dominating touches in the Falcons' backfield for the forseeable future, the dual-back system is one of the things Zac Robinson has mastered in his second season as offensive coordinator. Then again, it's hard to mess up a running back room with this much sheer talent in it, and even Michael Penix Jr. is impressed by what he's seen.

Allgeier ran for over 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie, so he's also capable of serving as a lead back in his own way. It was expected that the BYU product could have been a surprise trade candidate for Terry Fontenot prior to the deadline, but he unsurprisingly opted to keep the veteran back in Atlanta.

Teams like the Chargers, Commanders, and Texans were interested, and they're expected to be just as interested in signing Allgeier when free agency rolls around. In all likelihood, he'll command a contract between $5 million and $7 million per season, which is something the Falcons can't afford.

The Dirty Birds' cap space situation is an absolute nightmare due to the Kirk Cousins contract, and they'll still have to find a way to sign both Bijan and Drake London to long-term extensions. The jury is still out on Kyle Pitts, but I imagine the Falcons would want to keep him in Atlanta as well.

Morris could end up coaching for his job over these next few weeks, but his praise of Allgeier shouldn't go unnoticed. It's hard to generate headlines when you're sharing a backfield with a truly generational talent, so fans should want to root for the veteran regardless of how things play out.