Future Hall of Fame pass rusher makes too much sense for Falcons

Even after the signings of Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox, the Falcons need more help getting to the quarterback. Many of us thought they would be a little more aggressive in fixing the position or trade for Trey Hendrickson, but it looks like neither will come true.

With that being said, there is still one name that they should consider signing to help bring some extra juice and veteran leadership to their defense.

Falcons must take a chance on future Hall of Famer Von Miller

At this point in his career, Von Miller is seen as washed up. He has struggled with injuries and hasn't had one of their All-Pro seasons since his time with the Denver Broncos.

Nevertheless, he is still a great player who could help the Atlanta Falcons tremendously. They would benefit from having a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on their roster to help the development of Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone.

And it isn't like Miller is a slouch on the field either; the 14-year veteran had six sacks in limited playing time last year and eight in his first year in Buffalo. Now, this did sandwich a disappointing zero-sack 2023 season.

If he can stay healthy, he can be a difference-maker. Signing him to a short-term deal will minimize the risk and maximize the reward.

We are at a point in free agency where there aren't many options remaining. While the Falcons have a handful of bodies at edge rusher, they could still use someone with Miller's track record.

With that being said, is he ready to play another year and would he be okay joining the Atlanta Falcons? Hopefully, the answer would be 'yes' to both questions.