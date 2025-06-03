These 5 teams are clamoring to trade for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts trade rumors have been floating ever since the Atlanta Falcons started OTAs. According to those rumors, teams are interested, and the Falcons are willing to move him for the right price.

The issue is replacing him if you are Terry Fontenot. There aren't any options on the roster or the open market, but if he can somehow identify an heir apparent, these five teams will be interested in the Pro Bowl tight end.

1. The Steelers are first in line for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Everything comes down to Arthur Smith, the current Steelers offensive coordinator and Kyle Pitts' former head coach.

Everyone knows how Smith loves to use tight ends. The Steelers have a solid group with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but reports have surfaced that they are interested in Pitts.

Between the connection with Smith and Pittsburgh's need for another playmaker after trading George Pickens, Kyle Pitts' next-team odds start with the Steelers.

2. The Cowboys will look to make a splash for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

It was no secret that the Dallas Cowboys were looking for another offensive playmaker in the 2025 NFL Draft. They want to get CeeDee Lamb help, but the Panthers stole their No. 1 target in Tet McMillan.

So, they have to set their sights elsewhere, and the Dirty Birds' top tight end is a strong option. Jerry Jones will have zero hesitation in landing the Pro Bowler if he feels it will help them get back into the postseason.

3. The Jaguars are looking for another playmaker like Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram this offseason, leaving them with Brenton Strange as their top tight end.

Liam Cohen has run the show thus far, and he will undoubtedly target his former division rival, Kyle Pitts. Landing a big playmaker for Trevor Lawrence to pair with Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter would be a home run.

4. The Chargers are looking to match their division by trading for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Look at the AFC West's starting tight ends:

Chiefs: Travis Kelce

Raiders: Brock Bowers

Broncos: Evan Engram

Chargers: Will Dissly or Tyler Conklin

The Chargers stick out like a sore thumb, and that has to bother Jim Harbaugh. Landing a player like Kyle Pitts would rid them of the spotlight, even if he isn't the ground-and-pound blocker Harbaugh looks for.

5. The Eagles could look to get younger by trading for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The Philadelphia Eagles have a great tight end right now in Dallas Goedert. However, he will likely be traded with one year remaining on his deal.

While trading for Pitts, who also has one year remaining, doesn't make sense in that respect, it does when you consider they want to get younger and more athletic at the position.

Goedert is 30 years old, while Pitts won't even be 25 until the beginning of October. The upside could be too much to pass up.

