Heavy volume through the air will create an opportunity for one Falcons corner

Two teams sitting outside the playoff picture does not mean Week 16 lacks intrigue, especially for a Falcons defense about to be stress-tested on the perimeter.

For Atlanta this week, the focus turns to rookie corner Cobee Bryant, who is slated to earn his first career start with Mike Hughes on the shelf.

Arizona’s quarterback shift from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett has fundamentally altered how the Cardinals operate offensively, as Brissett has been aggressive pushing the ball downfield, averaging over 40 attempts through the air per game in his nine starts, volume that puts immediate pressure on outside corners to hold up snap after snap.

At 6-foot flat, 180 pounds, Bryant, a fiesty and uber-competitive ballplayer, doesn't win with overwhelming size, but his savvy and instincts became a defining trait of his game out of Kansas.

Love the energy and fire of Kansas DB Cobee Bryant.



“I’m using the combine just to prove everyone wrong. I’ve done it before, I’ll continue to do it. I love football… it’s all I have.”



Also said he could care less about his lack of size: "film talks itself."

Those details matter against a quarterback like Brissett, who is willing to test tight windows but can be coaxed into late or off-platform throws.

As it stands for this week, Arizona wideout Mike Wilson profiles as Bryant's primary matchup on the outside with Terrell on Marvin Harrison Jr . Wilson is physical, efficient through his breaks, and thrives on timing routes -- exactly the type of receiver that demands discipline rather than gambling.

For Bryant, it's less about splash plays early and more about forcing Brissett to hesitate, making him reset his feet and hold the ball an extra beat to allow the front four to get home.

And that split second hesitation, just a mere millisecond of extra time, is where Atlanta has a shot flip the ballgame on its head. Every contested throw or deflection on Bryant's side is a chance to give the ball back to Kirk Cousins and an offense with playmakers in abundance.

For Bryant, he doesn't need to shut down an entire side of the field like they ask of Terrell; he needs to survive volume, eliminate easy completions, and capitalize when the opportunity for a takeaway presents itself.

While he struggled last week against Tampa Bay in his largest snap count yet (7 catches allowed for 134 yards), Week 16 provides another shot to prove he belongs in the years to come as a UDFA (undrafted free agent).

With Arizona committed to an onslaught through the air week after week, no matter the situation, Bryant is positioned to be one of the most quietly important players on the field when both teams strap up in Week 16.