Here’s how the Atlanta Falcons can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

Week 17 was an opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons to do a couple of things. First off, it was a chance for this organization to prove that it made the right decision in drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this past year.

In conjunction with proving that pick correct, it was an opportunity to prove that head coach Raheem Morris made the right call by benching Kirk Cousins in favor of Penix, and so late in the season.

In a way, the Falcons were proven right on both accounts. Penix played pretty well and had some good moments in this pivotal start against the Washington Commanders. But, the one important thing Atlanta also wanted to do was the area they fell short: win and keep hold of the NFC South lead.

Now, the Falcons do not control their own fate as the season winds down. With just one game to go, Atlanta needs some help if they want to get into the postseason.

How do the Falcons secure a playoff spot in Week 18?

Everything is going to be decided early on Sunday afternoon, with both the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their respective matchups in the early window.

First, the Falcons have to beat a division rival in the Carolina Panthers, who have been more competitive during the latter half of the season. If Atlanta can take care of business against Carolina, then they also have to hope a fellow division rival helps them out.

More Falcons news:

In conjunction with the Falcons beating the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints must also win over Tampa Bay. If both of these things happen, then the Falcons take the NFC South crown and punch their ticket to the playoffs. But, if the Falcons win and so do the Bucs, then Atlanta is on the outside looking in.

To recap, the Falcons make the playoffs with:

A Falcons win over the Panthers

A Bucs loss to the Saints

Should the Falcons clinch a playoff spot, that would give them the no. 4 seed as the final division winner in the NFC. Come Wild Card Weekend, Atlanta would host the NFC's no. 5 seed.

The battle for the NFC's no. 1 and no. 5 seed happens to be this week's edition of Sunday Night Football, with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings squaring off. It's pretty simple: the winner locks up the top seed, while the loser gets no. 5.

So, the Falcons would play either Minnesota or Detroit in the opening round if they happen to get in.