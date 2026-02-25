Ian Cunningham finally shed some light on Darnell Mooney's future in Atlanta

While not much is known about the fall-off of Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons' General Manager, Ian Cunningham, finally discussed his future at the podium during the NFL combine. "That's another thing that we're working through right now, and we'll decide that here shortly," Cunningham said.

Mooney signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Falcons prior to the 2024 season and got off to a hot start. He was a fantastic addition to the offense and played as the WR 2 behind Drake London the entire season. Mooney caught 64 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns, one of the most productive seasons of his young career.

In 2025, it was completely different. London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts were the main target-getters, while Mooney took a massive step back. The 28-year-old caught just 32 passes for 443 yards and scored one touchdown to the point where his future in Atlanta has come into question.

Darnell Mooney could be utilized better in the Falcons offense moving forward

He started the season injured and missed two of the first five games, but was healthy moving forward. Despite his health, he averaged just 4.8 targets and two catches a game. Even while London was injured for weeks at a time, Pitts stepped up as the main force in the offense, not Mooney.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Falcons would save $12 million in cap space if Mooney is released after June 1, and it appears he's trending in that direction. The Falcons have been incredibly noncommittal with Mooney, especially once Cunningham arrived on the scene.

Even if the Falcons can save this money, they need someone like Mooney. Free agency hasn't hit, and there's plenty of money to go around, but the Falcons have barely any playmakers for 2026. London remains the only strong receiver on the team that was filled with many undrafted free agent WRs last year.

Sure, the saved money could be used to bring in a cheaper, younger guy, but Mooney was once an elite receiver. The 28-year-old hauled in 81 passes and recorded 1,055 yards in 2021 with the Bears, and nearly replicated that with the Falcons just a couple of years later.

The veteran receiver is entering his age-29 season, so this offseason could be his last shot at a multi-year deal. I'm not saying the Falcons should restructure and extend him, but he's a fantastic option to keep around, especially since he'll be a free agent after next season anyways.

If new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees figures out the right way to utilize him in the offense, Mooney could be a real threat, just like we've seen in years past. But that also requires him to stay healthy long enough to make an impact.

No matter what happens with Mooney, Cunningham and company better figure it out quickly. Free agency is right around the corner, and the Falcons desperately need more playmakers to help this offense out in 2026.