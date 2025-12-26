Instead of preparing for the playoffs like they should be, the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at an underwhelming 6-9, and all attention has shifted to this offseason. A regime change and a quarterback change could both be in the cards in Atlanta, and several key starters will hit free agency.

What's further complicating matters is the fact that the Falcons' financial situation has made it impossible to retain all of their impending free agents while still having enough cap space to sign Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts to long-term extensions these next few seasons.

Given the fact that Terry Fontenot will be forced to pick and choose who is most valuable to retain, that means that there are some veterans who could be on the chopping block this offseason. And these five players' futures seem to be in the most immediate danger once the offseason rolls around.

Darnell Mooney and 4 Falcons who are running out of time to save their jobs

Darnell Mooney, WR

Starting with the man whose name is in the title of this one, Darnell Mooney is as good as gone in a few months. The three-year contract he signed in Atlanta comes with an out after the season, and it would be shocking to not see that not be exercised given he's in the midst of a career-worst season.

The Falcons' receiver room has been so lackluster, and that's in large part due to the 28-year-old. Bijan, London, and Pitts are all doubling his receiving output this year, and Fontenot and company should find a more productive replacement for Mooney during the 2026 NFL Draft fairly easily.

Kirk Cousins, QB

Kirk Cousins is the man who's future in Atlanta has sparked the most speculation, and it's easy to see why. His $57.5 million cap hit in both 2026 and 2027 is incredibly steep, especially for a signal-caller at his age, even if the Falcons are in desperate need of QB insurance until Michael Penix Jr. returns.

With that said, the 37-year-old is still a viable starter and will receive starting consideration somewhere, even if not here. He's been playing incredibly well since Penix went down, but given how expensive it would be to retain him, it would take a significant contract restructure to alter his fate.

David Onyemata, DT

Onyemata is on the outside looking in of an Atlanta pass rush that has shined this season, but he hasn't. Brandon Dorlus, Zach Harrison, and Ruke Orhorhoro figure to be the Falcons' defensive tackle trio for years to come, meaning there's no room to extend an aging DL who doesn't fit the scheme.

Dorlus, Harrison, and Orhorhoro (even despite his struggles) have out-performed Onyemata in 2025, and given Ulbrich tends to prioritize youth and versatility, his days in Flowery Branch are numbered. Even his role as a leader in the locker room won't be enough to change what will be inevitable soon.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

This spot could be used on either Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd, since both are likely goners, but I decided to go with Ebiketie because he'll have more suitors in free agency and there's a small chance Floyd could agree to a team-friendly deal so he can retire playing for his hometown team.

The 26-year-old has been disappointing this season numbers wise, but is still a worthy gamble for an EDGE-needy team. And since the Falcons have two bookend pass rushers in rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., it means Ebiketie isn't worth an investment over linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Mike Hughes, CB

The Falcons' secondary has been flat-out atrocious as of late, and Mike Hughes hasn't helped matters. A.J. Terrell hasn't been great either, but being out-played by Dee Alford is a sad story. And given he's under contract through 2027, he's become a popular cap casualty for that very reason.

The former first-round pick's cap hit nearly doubles if he's retained this season, so maybe Alford becomes the full-time outside corner once Billy Bowman Jr. returns next season.