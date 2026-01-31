One interview was all it took for Matt Ryan to seal Kyle Pitts' fate with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' long streak of drafting offensive players in the top ten is starting to rear its ugly head.

Kyle Pitts started the parade in 2021 as the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. His contract is expiring after playing on his fifth-year option, which means a streak of expiring contracts is just beginning.

Much of the responsibility to secure those players' spots in Atlanta lands on the shoulders of the president of football, Matt Ryan, and general manager, Ian Cunningham, -- something Ryan spoke about recently.

Matt Ryan speaks on the importance of getting on top of contracts



I’m a massive believer if you got good players in your building you need to sign them as early as possible.”



Outside of the random Trey Hendrickson name-drop and shot at the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan's words point toward an ethos of paying players they know over those they don't. This certainly fares well for Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson, all of whom are circling long-term extensions in Atlanta.

We know that Robinson will get the bag in due time; he is too important to let walk. We are done discussing that.

The questions arise with Pitts and London. The fifth-year tight end is scheduled to hit the open market in March after his bounce-back season. Certainly, the Falcons would love to keep him, especially after hiring a tight end-centric head coach.

Franchise tagging him is a strong possibility -- and the smart move. As great as he was this past season, there is still a degree of inconsistency. Keeping him on a one-year deal gives you another year of analysis.

As for London, he is coming off a down year due to injuries. As the team's top, and arguably only, receiver, they don't have a choice; they must extend him.

His value in this offense often gets undersold. He is a willing, strong blocker in a run-heavy scheme, brings toughness and attitude, and is a perfect down-the-field threat for the gunslinging Michael Penix Jr.

Put this all together, and you have a salary cap nightmare. How will they pay all of these top-of-market players? We have seen the impact that putting all of your money into the offense can have with the Bengals. Paying Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins has left them with a lackluster defense.

Fortunately, some recent draft success has given the Falcons a significant advantage.

They have plenty of young players on rookie contracts to build around: namely Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Brandon Dorlus, and Xavier Watts. In that regard, they certainly have the means to pay their offense. This is something worth tracking in the coming months -- starting with Pitts.