Ian Cunningham just detailed what being the GM of the Falcons means to him

Everything came full circle for Ian Cunningham during his first presser as the Atlanta Falcons' new general manager. Not only did he confidently confirm the Falcons are ready for a new era, he was able to make the most of his Atlanta homecoming with a couple of momentary trips down memory lane.

No only did the 40-year-old reveal he's always dreamed of becoming a general manager, it was the perfect situation for him to inherit, as the Georgia native grew up in Roswell, which isn't very far from Atlanta. So not only was this GM job a promotion for Cunningham, it was also a long overdue reunion.

An emotional Ian Cunningham thanks his family before opening up for questions: "You guys are my why, my purpose."



Cunningham said this is what he has always wanted. He always wanted to be a general manager. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) February 3, 2026

In addition to some trade secrets about his new vision, Cunningham got sentimental at the podium, revealing he got his first pair of dress shoes from Friedman's downtown and and that his family has a brick in Centennial Park. While that may not seem like much, he should know what this team needs.

While thanking his family, he got visibly choked up, and was clearly genuinely emotional about what today meant for him, which makes sense. Oftentimes you only think about the impact of the roster in a scenario like this, but just like Kevin Stefanski was, Cunningham was swayed by the city of Atlanta.

Ian Cunningham sounds incredibly grateful for his new opportunity in Atlanta (but not for the reason you'd think)

The Dirty Birds are in a much better situation with Cunningham calling the shots, but that's neither here nor there. The veteran executive has been in countless successful front offices over years, but it's not everyday the stars align to the point you're the lead decision-maker for your childhood team.

Cunningham expressed gratitude to his family for all of their sacrifice, which is something that doesn't get talked about enough. Coaches and GMs don't always get to be there with their families, so it was touching to see him take a moment to discuss his family as motivation, even though it's no headliner.

I know Cunningham and Stefanski both give off no-nonsense vibes, but they both were willing to find the sentimental value in their new jobs. He didn't try to come off a certain way like Raheem Morris did over the years, and his authenticity and love for this team and city are major benefits for this fanbase.

Cunningham seems like an incredibly down-to-earth person, and this city will always be better off with someone like him calling the shots. I really hope he succeeds now.