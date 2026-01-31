Ian Cunningham will break the internet if Falcons somehow sign one prized free agent

Brand new Atlanta Falcons' general manager Ian Cunningham now has the perfect opportunity to create an elite WR duo. This offseason, standout receiver George Pickens will be a free agent, and Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron labeled him as an ideal fit alongside Drake London in Atlanta.

The Georgia alum enjoyed a standout 2025 season after three straight good-not-great seasons as the X in Pittsburgh. Pickens excelled after being paired alongside a great receiver, CeeDee Lamb, and could recreate that magic in Atlanta.

Atlanta is in desperate need of another elite receiver, and Pickens would fix that hole immediately. Not only that, but the Falcons need a deep ball threat, something they lacked severely last season. Pickens finished top three in the NFL in both yards and contested catches this past season.

Ian Cunningham must make a bold move for George Pickens to give the Falcons' offense some more firepower

In 2023, Pickens led the league with 18.1 yards per reception and has been in the top nine all four seasons of his career. The last time the Falcons boasted a receiver with an elite deep threat was Julio Jones in 2017 when new president of football Matt Ryan was the one throwing him the football.

Pickens doesn't provide elite speed, but is a master at gaining separation and making contested catches downfield. Placing him across from London would completely change the dynamic of the Falcons' offense, especially if they can keep Kyle Pitts in Atlanta for another season.

If Pickens joined the team, imagine how much more dominant London could be. In 2025, London was the only real pass-catching threat outside of Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Even with each defense having every opportunity to comfortably double-team him, he produced 90 yards per game through nine games before his injury.

Not only did Pickens provide a very high floor in 2025, but his ceiling was through the roof. He produced five games with 130+ yards and posted a catch rate of 67.9%. Having an elite passer like Dak Prescott certainly helps, but seeing his elite production despite being opposite one of the best receivers in the sport is highly encouraging.

If PFF is right, and the Falcons add Pickens, he would transform the offense completely. Under Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson's leadership, it was a stagnant, start-and-stop, never-consistent disaster.

Under the new regime, the Falcons have a real chance to turn into an elite point-producing monster. The real question is: Is Michael Penix Jr. the future? If he returns from injury healthy, he has the potential and skillset to be an elite passer, but he hasn't proved it yet.

He'll need more playmakers to turn in an elite season in 2026. If the Falcons turn to Pickens during free agency, they'll have to cough up some serious money. Spotrac projects he's worth $30.6 annually, and has a market value of four years and $122.4 million this offseason.

If his contract is similar, this would be difficult to match, but he's worth every penny. Let's urge Cunningham to make a bold move this offseason and take a chance on the guy who grew up in Atlanta's backyard.