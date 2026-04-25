Falcons' new regime sent a haunting message to the NFL with Day 2 draft picks

After the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft, every single Atlanta Falcons fan was holding out hope that Clemson corneback Avieon Terrell would slide right into the Falcons' lap with the 48th overall pick, so when it actually happened, it made the long wait for Atlanta's first selection of the draft very worth it.

Not only did the Terrell pick trigger a family reunion with his older brother, it sent a clear message to the remainder of the NFL. This new regime values value, and unlike Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris, they're going to let the draft board come to them instead of making any knee-jerk decisions.

Matt Ryan was a teammate of A.J. Terrell for two years, so I'm sure he got to know Avieon during that time. And given what Jeff Ulbrich looks for in a young defender, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski likely took one of the highest-rated players on their board who just so happens to have prior ties to the organization.

The Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch picks put Ian Cunningham's vision in Atlanta on display

The Dirty Birds then doubled down on this new approach, selecting a free-falling Zachariah Branch with the 79th overall pick. The speedy wideout out of Georgia is the perfect fit for an Atlanta offense that needs explosiveness, but with him playing so nearby, they were able to build a rapport with him.

These two selections also made it clear that Cunningham could not be further from his predecessor. Cunningham entered his first draft with little wiggle room to move up for players, so instead of considering discounted deals, he adapted as the board did, capitalizing on elite value with both picks.

Terrell is the perfect running mate for his big bro. In terms of play style, he is just as physical and more versatile, so while he's a bit smaller, he makes up for that with his work ethic and inability to give up the big play, while Branch's speed will offer the Falcons instant impact on offense and special teams.

The front office's new approach is simple: you draft the players you're familiar with, whether it's from the pre-draft process itself or before. But you always take note of your highest-rated players that make you field no trade offers, that way you aren't boxing yourself in and can adapt as the draft goes.

Not only did the Falcons address two of the biggest needs on their roster, they did so while drafting two players who had no business still being available at that time. And if that isn't a fantastic first impression for this new regime, I don't know what is. This sent a statement to the league: watch out.