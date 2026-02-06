Surprise James Pearce Jr. award snub has Falcons fans questioning everything

Despite leading all rookies in sacks, ending the season with 10 sacks in nine games, posting the most sacks by a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021, and breaking the Atlanta Falcons' rookie sack record, James Pearce Jr. didn't win Defensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, he didn't even come close to winning.

Out of the 50 votes for the award, Pearce received two first-place votes, while the winner, Cleveland Browns' linebacker Carson Schwesinger, received 40.

Defensive Rookie of the Year voting:



Carson Schwesinger: 40

Nick Emmanwori: 7

James Pearce: 2

Xavier Watts: 1 https://t.co/xKT1MfYnc7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

Not only is this outcome insane after comparing each player's 2025 season, but precedent proves Pearce was the correct pick. In 2024, Jared Verse won DROY honors. The Rams' pass rusher compiled 4.5 sacks and two passes defended.

James Pearce Jr. deserved the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Falcons fans know it

In 2023, the Texans' defensive end Will Anderson won the award with seven sacks. In 2019-2020, the same award was won by edge rushers who compiled fewer sacks than Pearce. The league clearly favors game wreckers, which is why five of the last seven DROY recipients are primary pass-rushers.

It's hard to compare him to Schwesinger because they aren't similar players, but it's still not particularly close. Pearce had more sacks, passes defended, forced fumbles, and QB hits. Out of the major statistical categories, Schwesinger had more tackles and tackles for loss.

Schwesinger won this prestigious award because of his tackle-merchant season, and that's it. He finished sixth in the NFL in tackles and compiled the fourth most combined tackles by a rookie all-time.

Sure, it's impressive to stack up that many tackles, but that's his biggest quality. Despite the large number of tackles, Schwesinger wasn't close to the top of the league in tackles for loss, either at his position or across the board.

It's hard to imagine why Pearce wasn't considered more closely, but he's not even the only Falcon snubbed. Rookie safety Xavier Watts finished tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions, posted an above-average missed tackle rate and completion percentage against.

Sure, he didn't produce as many high-impact plays as Pearce, but receiving just one vote is ridiculous.

The NFL honors missed the mark on this award big time, and Falcons fans have had enough. Pearce wasn't named to the Pro Bowl, an All-Pro team and hasn't won an award this offseason. For some reason the rookie pass rusher has been neglected by the entire league, and that must end today.

It appears that Falcons fans are the only ones who see the elite talent he possesses. After all, he did the most to turn the Falcons' biggest weakness into its biggest strength, all in his rookie campaign.