Surging TE market has Falcons staring down an uncomfortable Kyle Pitts reality

The Atlanta Falcons will have to start preparing for life without Kyle Pitts. After the Baltimore Ravens signed star tight end Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million extension on Wednesday, it backed the Falcons into a corner in contract negotiations as fans saw an incredibly harsh truth resurface.

If Andrews is making over $13 million per season, there's no telling what Pitts could be offered in free agency this offseason. The fifth-year tight end is five years younger than the three-time Pro Bowler, so his second NFL contract is in the same ballpark as what Baltimore just shelled out to their star TE.

The 25-year-old's future in Atlanta has already come into question, and it's starting to become clear he won't be donning red and black next season. His entire time with the team has been marred by missed opportunity since parting ways would be best for all sides despite bis bounce-back season.

Mark Andrews' new contract complicates Falcons' hopes of a Kyle Pitts extension

The former Mackey Award winner was drafted No. 4 overall back in 2021, but things have consistently went downhill after an impressive rookie season. A mix of quarterback instability and injury woes led Pitts to suffer a major statistical regression, but he was a beneficial safety valve for Michael Penix Jr.

The ex-Florida standout caught 56 passes for 541 yards and a touchdown this season, which is still disappointing relative to expectations. For a player who was heralded as a matchup nightmare due to his blend of size, speed, and athleticism, Pitts somehow has yet to consistently put it all together.

His market value is expected to lie around $11.3 million per year, which is something the Falcons can't afford. Awarding Pitts a $45 million extension is bad business for a team who will see multiple key starters hit the free agent market including veterans Kaden Elliss, Tyler Allgeier, and David Onyemata.

Between the impending free agencies of six starters, the cap situation in Atlanta is a true nightmare. There's almost no way Terry Fontenot will be able to retain all of these key pieces, as he'll need to move on from Kirk Cousins and restructure a few contracts to get them out of financial purgatory.

Andrews' new deal made him the sixth-highest paid tight end in football, which is making some already-difficult conversations about Pitts' future grow even louder in what's already a pivotal Falcons' offseason. And all signs suggest he'll be playing elsewhere next season.