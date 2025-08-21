Injury crushes Michael Penix Jr.'s hopes of reuniting with Washington teammate

Ja'Lynn Polk had a very disappointing rookie season for the New England Patriots. The second-round pick caught 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

His rough season had the media talking about him being a trade candidate for any team willing to take a risk on a talented receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons quickly became a potential landing spot as they enter a promising season led by Polk's college quarterback, Michael Penix Jr.

However, those trade talks have quickly been crushed as the second-year receiver underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Sources: #Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk will miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery.



The 2024 second-round pick saw multiple specialists, and surgery was determined to be the best course of action — with the goal of being fully healthy for 2026.

Ja'Lynn Polk's injury ruins his chances of reuniting with Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. helped propel the Washington Huskies from irrelevancy to appearing in the National Championship in the blink of an eye.

Credit for his success also lands on the shoulders of the trio of receivers he had: Rome Oduze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk—all of whom were drafted in the first three rounds in 2024.

Entering their second years in the NFL, two of them are deemed as untouchable assets to their respective teams, with the only outlier being Ja'Lynn Polk.

A change of scenery felt like the best for Polk.

There would've been no better place for him than landing with the team that houses the quarterback who helped him become a Day 2 pick.

With the lefty as his leader, he caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns over 15 games.

A reunion would've been perfect for all sides; the Falcons add a potential superstar receiver, Polk and Penix continue their strong chemistry, and the Patriots land a draft pick for a player they weren't counting on.

It is disappointing to see his second season end before it even began. He was extremely frustrated with his rookie season, so you can only imagine what he is feeling now.

