Raheem Morris shockingly labels 2nd-year receiver as Mooney's replacement

Casey Washington was a little-known prospect coming out of Illinois one year ago. The Atlanta Falcons identified him as a player whose best days were ahead of him, selecting him in the sixth round.

He didn't see much action as a rookie, and we all assumed he would have to fight his way onto the roster by producing in the preseason.

However, Head Coach Raheem Morris has already cemented the second-year wide receiver's spot on the roster, going as far as labeling him Darnell Mooney's temporary replacement.

The hype around Casey Washington isn't just driven by fans

It was shocking to see Casey Washington not on the field during the Falcons' preseason opener.

Last year's late-round pick hasn't shown much on the field for the team, but apparently the coaching staff has seen everything they needed behind the scenes.

In a crowded room, Raheem Morris went as far to say Washington would be Mooney's replacement while he rehabs from injury.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked who is winning the battle for wide receiver Darnell Mooney's spot while he's out with a shoulder injury: "You know the clear-cut answer." Casey Washington. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) August 13, 2025

It isn't often a sixth-round pick, who had one catch for 14 yards as a rookie, doesn't even have to play in preseason games to land himself on the 53-man roster, but that is the case for Washington.

Nearly everyone assumed he would need to beat out guys like DJ Chark, Chris Blair, Dylan Drummond, Nick Nash, and others to make the final roster.

In fact, I didn't even have him making the final roster in the pre-preseason prediction because of the position's deep competition.

Last year, we saw great things from Chris Blair in preseason and regular season, Chark has a strong track record, Drummond has flashed, and Nash was signed as a high-profile undrafted rookie.

Moving forward, it is hard not to get excited about Michael Penix Jr.'s fellow rookie from last year. However, we also certainly hope that Darnell Mooney will be healthy for a pivotal Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.

More Falcons news: