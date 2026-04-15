Injury-prone WR could be the exact draft day gamble the Falcons desperately need

There are safe draft picks. And then there are picks that tell you what a team believes about itself.

For the Atlanta Falcons, a team without a first round selection, trying to build a real evaluation environment around Michael Penix Jr., and still missing a true X-receiver in the offense, Louisville wideout Chris Bell might be the exact type of gamble that actually makes sense.

Not in spite of the ACL injury… Because of it. Bell was trending toward the top 20 picks before tearing his ACL (with possible LCL involvement) on Nov. 22 against SMU. The timing was brutal.

His evaluation depended heavily on pre-draft testing, and the injury erased the Combine, erased his Pro Day, and replaced verified numbers with medical files. He had surgery in early December from renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper, which gives teams confidence in the repair, but not certainty in the outcome.

Chris Bell would be an interesting gamble for the Atlanta Falcons to take on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

At draft time, Bell is only about 4-5 months removed from surgery. Typical return to play windows for ACL injuries, especially for explosive wide receivers, sit in the 9-12 month range. That’s why Bell didn’t test.

That’s why his stock slid. And that’s exactly why he could be sitting there when the Falcons pick in round 2.

The risk is real, but so is the reward

At 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, the 21-year-old is a boundary bully. Bell's game has drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown because he is one of the best yards after catch threats in the class. And we all know this Falcons' offense could use some juice after the catch.

Bell is not a perfect prospect even before the injury. Scouts question his route nuance and natural separation ability. His footwork against press can get messy. He wins with toughness and physical tools more than polish.

Now add an ACL recovery with potential lateral knee concerns. There’s real risk here.

But the reward is a player who, if healthy, never should have been available outside the first round. A player with reported in-game GPS speeds in the low 4.3s at over 220 pounds. A player who caught 151 career passes for 96 first downs at Louisville and turned contested catches into routine plays.

Thats a round 1 talent with a medical discount. Ian Cunningham comes from the Howie Roseman executive tree, where talent will always win out over medicals. And drafting Chris Bell would say something about how the Falcons view their timeline.

It would say they’re comfortable thinking past September. And most importantly, it would say they understand what Penix actually needs to be evaluated properly: a true boundary receiver who can win ugly when plays break down.

Chris Bell might not be the safe pick. But for the Falcons, he might be the exact right one.